* Market finds floor around 71 cents per lb - analyst * USDA's weekly export sales report expected on Thursday NEW YORK, Aug 15 Cotton prices rose for a second day on Wednesday on a spate of short-covering as the market continued to recover ground lost after the U.S. government forecast inventories will grow to record levels by next July. The benchmark December cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S. rose 1.41 percent to settle at 73.11 cents per lb, just off its intraday high of 73.69 cents. Some short-covering and timid mill buying have helped the market establish a floor at 71 cents, analysts said. "The bearish report took us down on Friday and Monday, but we held above 71 cents and are building a base," said Mike Stevens, an independent cotton analyst based in Mandeville, Louisiana. The market was awaiting the release of the U.S. Agriculture Department's weekly export sales report on Thursday, which is unlikely to show any major purchases as the data will cover the week prior to the USDA's much-anticipated supply and demand report last Friday. The data covers the week to Aug. 9, the day before the release of the report that forecast waning demand and growing supplies, which knocked 7 percent off the cotton price over two days. Cotton also found support from a renewed rally across grains. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)