* Prices settle between 10- and 50-day MA * Weekly export sales show continued interest from China * Status of China's import licenses in focus NEW YORK, Aug 16 Cotton prices drifted lower on Thursday as a spate of profit-taking brought an end to two days of gains, with the market stuck in a 7-cent range. The benchmark December cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S. fell 0.71 percent to settle at 72.59 cents per lb as the market settled between its 10-day and 50-day moving averages. August is shaping up to be another range-bound month, with prices stuck in a 7-cent band amid extremely low volumes. That is wider than July's 4-cent range, but is in stark contrast to the wild fluctuations that roiled the market earlier this year. Just under 7,000 lots changed hands on Thursday, a third of the 30-day and 250-day moving averages. The subdued conditions reflect investor caution amid falling demand, growing supplies and a withdrawal of speculative money. Trading has also been light due to the Northern Hemisphere holiday season. Even so, traders reported some interest in call options as high as 80 cents, pointing to some latent optimism later in the year. Traders were hoping for news that could wake the market from its slumber, with eyes on India, the world's second-largest producer, where crops have been hampered by weak monsoon rains. Weekly U.S. sales data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed continued interest from China, which accounted for just over a third of upland exports for the week to Aug. 9, but the report contained few surprises. Market participants have speculated that buying may increase further as textile mills replenish their inventory if Beijing issues fresh import licenses. Many mills have exhausted their quotas, and suppliers hope they will need to import more material before the year-end. That could help to eat into record global stocks. But with an estimated 800,000 to 1 million tonnes of cotton sitting in bonded warehouses in the country, supplies on the ground may be ample for mills' immediate needs. After all, demand has been lackluster, in line with the global economy. "It may create a buying opportunity, but the material on consignment is already high," said Sharon Johnson, senior cotton expert at Knight Futures in Atlanta. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Dale Hudson)