* Weak financial markets also weigh on sentiment
* Key U.S. jobless data due on Friday
NEW YORK, April 1 Cotton prices settled lower
for a second straight session on Monday, weighed down by sinking
grains markets and as speculative investors continued to book
profits from the market's longest bull run in two years.
The most-active May cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
slid 1.2 percent to 87.39 cents per lb, its biggest
one-day fall since March 20.
Returning from the long holiday weekend, dealers attributed
the selling to continued profit-taking after fiber's 18-percent
rally in the first quarter and to plunging grain prices
following the U.S. Department of Agriculture's planting
intentions report on Thursday.
Corn prices sank to nine-month lows in the biggest two-day
drop since mid-1996 as larger-than-expected U.S. stockpiles
weighed down the market.
Weaker stock markets in the wake of disappointing U.S. and
Chinese macroeconomic data also triggered some selling, while a
hike in initial margins by the exchange late on Thursday also
tempered some speculative buying that propelled prices up 18
percent in the first quarter.
Data released on Friday showed that speculative investors
cut the size of their bullish bets in the week to March 26 in
their first bearish move in a month. Even so,
the net short was still at a five-year high.
Traders also digested news that China, the world's biggest
consumer, kept sales volume in its auction unchanged, defying
expectations that it could ramp up sales to help ease tight
domestic supplies. Its two-year aggressive stockpiling policy
has reduced availability to textile mills.
"Since not much of the cotton offered is being bought by
their mills, they (the strategic reserve) may have decided not
to offer more and make themselves look worse if interest remains
low," said Knight Futures cotton specialist Sharon Johnson.
Later this week, the market is bracing for key U.S. nonfarm
payrolls data due on Friday.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Peter Galloway)