* Fiber falls 5 percent over past 4 sessions
* Profit-taking after 1st qtr gains seen continuing
* USDA monthly crop report due Wednesday
NEW YORK, April 9 Cotton futures fell for a
fourth straight session on Tuesday as reduced mill buying and
investor profit-taking damped the momentum of cotton's recent
speculator-driven rally.
The most-active May cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
fell 0.74 cent, or 0.9 percent, to settle at 84.64 cents
per pound, after touching 84.38 cents a lb, the lowest level
since early March.
The spot contract has slumped more than 5 percent
over the past four sessions, the biggest four-day decline since
late October, as investors were seen taking profits following a
first-quarter rally of 18 percent and as mills held off buying
into the falling market.
Cotton closed below technical support at its 50-day moving
average.
The index fund roll further pressured prices.
"There's a little bit of cooling off, and some profits
coming out of the May and not rolling into the July," said
Sterling Smith, a futures specialist with Citigroup in Chicago.
The July cotton contract declined 0.65 cent, or 0.7
percent, to finish at 86.61 cents a lb.
Open interest fell by about 5,000 contracts on Monday, ICE
data showed, as prices declined 1.6 percent, interpreted as
evidence of long liquidation.
Cotton's spiked to a one-year high of 93.93 cents a lb last
month as speculators boosted their bullish stance in cotton
futures and options, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data. Noncommercial dealers have trimmed their bet
from a five-year high reached last month.
Prices felt further pressure from expectations that the U.S.
Department of Agriculture's monthly crop report due Wednesday
would confirm a slowdown in demand, dealers said.
The physical market underpinned cotton's first-quarter
gains, thanks to steady mill-buying and a sense of tightening
stocks outside of China, merchants said.
Last month, prices rose after the USDA revised upward its
forecast for global consumption, citing recent sale and shipment
levels.
The world is projected to hold a record cotton surplus by
the end of the crop year through July, though more than half of
that is expected to become part of China's stocks and is
considered unavailable to the global marketplace.
Beijing began building its reserves in 2011, buying above
global prices to support farmers.
The world's largest consumer is expected to hold enough
cotton in its stocks by the end of July to feed demand for more
than a year.
Prior to the recent rally, cotton posted two years of
declining prices as lower-priced, synthetic alternatives eroded
demand for the natural fiber and global surpluses grew.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; editing by Jim Marshall)