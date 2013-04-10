* Dow Jones, S&P hit record levels
* Brazil reduces cotton tariff to zero
* USDA ups forecast for record global cotton stocks
NEW YORK, April 10 Cotton futures rose on
Wednesday, thanks to broad gains in U.S. financial markets and
news of a Brazilian tariff cut, though a U.S. Agriculture
Department crop report projecting record global inventories
deflated some of the day's upward momentum.
The most-active May cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
settled up 0.73 cent, or 0.86 percent, at 85.37 cents a
lb.
The Dow Jones Industrial average and the Standard &
Poor's 500 Index both reached historic highs.
Cotton climbed as high as 86.53 cents a lb earlier in the
session, pushed by the rising U.S. stock markets and by news
Brazil would cut its cotton tariff, seen as an indication of
tightening supplies in one of the world's two major Southern
American exporters.
Supply concerns in Brazil have contributed to a sense of
tightening global supplies outside of China, the world's No. 1
textile market, though the cash market has quieted during a
recent price decline, dealers said.
Cotton pulled back from intraday highs following a monthly
USDA report that revised upward expectations for global stocks
by the end of the 2012/13 crop year through July.
"The report was better for the United States, but for the
rest of the world it wasn't. They increased global consumption,
but they also increased ending stocks," said John Flanagan, an
analyst at Flanagan Trading Corp. in North Carolina.
The USDA increased production and export projections for the
United States and also upped its forecast for global
inventories, thanks to a rise in stocks in China.
Increased imports would offset sales from China's
state-owned reserve, the USDA said in the report. Traders have
said reserve sales would heavily pressure New York prices.
Beijing began building its reserves in 2011, paying above
local prices to support farmers. The country is forecast to hold
enough cotton in its stocks to feed fiber demand for more than a
year.
The agency also increased its forecast for beginning stocks
in India, the world's second-largest producer, which contributed
to bearish sentiment in the market, Flanagan noted.
Volumes totaled about 41,000 lots compared with a 30-day
average of about 24,000 lots, preliminary Thomson Reuters data
showed.
Trading volumes have been heavy thanks to spreading, as
positions are rolled forward out of the spot contract and into
the July and December contracts.
July cotton closed up 0.87 cent, or 1 percent, at 87.48
cents a lb, and December cotton finished up 0.78 cent, or 0.9
percent, at 86.57 cents per lb.
Cotton closed down the previous four sessions, as investors
were seen profit-taking. Open interest totaled 203,288 contracts
on Tuesday, also down for four straight sessions, according to
ICE data.
Speculators helped drive fiber's rally to a 1-year high of
93.93 cents a lb last month. Cotton surged about 18 percent
during the first quarter of the year.
Prior to the recent rally, prices had fallen for two years,
as lower-priced, synthetic alternatives eroded demand for the
natural fiber, and global stockpiles grew.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; editing by Andrew Hay)