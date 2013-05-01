* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB settles down 1.7 pct
* Weaker-than-expect China data spark concern over
commodities demand
* Cotton futures correct after 4-session rebound - dealers
NEW YORK, May 1 Cotton futures sank on
Wednesday, posting their largest one-day loss since June during
an investor selloff prompted by technical weakness and worries
over the health of the global economy, dealers said.
The most-active July cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
dropped 3.6 cents, or 4.1 percent, to settle at 83.87
cents per pound.
The tumble ended cotton's longest string of daily gains
since mid-March.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB, a benchmark for
global commodities, fell as weaker-than-expected Chinese
manufacturing orders prompted worry over economic growth in the
world's largest consumer of many commodities and the largest
textile market. U.S. manufacturing data also showed a slowdown
in growth.
"Cotton performed admirably during the day (despite outside
pressure), but eventually gave way to the broader selloff," said
Chris Kramedjian, a risk management consultant for INTL FCStone,
pointing to investors behind the selling.
Dealers said prices were ripe for a technical correction
after closing higher over the past four sessions and recovering
much of the ground lost last week on dips to two-month lows.
During April, spot prices posted a monthly loss of 4
percent.
Investment from speculators drove prices to a first-quarter
rally of 18 percent, as the noncommercial dealers boosted their
net long position in cotton futures to a five-year high during
the month of March, according to data from the Commodities
Futures Trading Commission.
As the speculators cut their position, cotton's upswing
began to lose momentum.
Prior to the first quarter gains, fiber posted two years of
declines, as lower-priced, synthetic alternatives eroded demand
for cotton, and global inventories grew.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by David Gregorio)