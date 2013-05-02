* Fiber prices surge more than 4 percent to intraday high
* Day's gains follow largest one-day loss in nearly a year
* Price dips inspired buying, short-covering -dealers
NEW YORK, May 2 Cotton futures rallied on
Thursday, prompted by short-covering after a rout during the
previous session that spurred buying and also supported by U.S.
government weekly export data seen as indication of solid
demand, dealers said.
The most-active July cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
gained 1.81 cents, or 2.2 percent, to settle at 85.68
cents per pound, after earlier surging more than 4 percent to as
high as 86.98 cents per lb.
It was the second-month contract's largest one-day
gain since mid-March.
The day's gains helped cotton recover some of the ground
lost during the previous session when the contract posted its
largest daily loss in almost a year.
Mill buying came in on the price dips during Wednesday's
broad commodities selloff.
"There was good business done yesterday on the break, so we
had some short-covering today," said a U.S. broker.
U.S. export sales for the week ending April 25 reached
314,400 running bales, up 32 percent from the previous week and
the most since mid-January, U.S. Department of Agriculture data
showed. The reporting week included dips to 2-month lows, which
merchants had said prompted mill buying.
The figure included sales to China at 254,700 running bales,
the most since September.
The data also included 138,000 bales sold to China, which
had been previously booked for an optional origin, and so the
weekly data was seen as solid, but in line with recent weeks,
dealers said.
With domestic prices below those of some other global
origins, mills in China opted in favor of U.S. cotton.
"The export sales were pretty good and that's supporting the
market. The washout yesterday was overdone," said Sterling
Smith, a futures specialist with Citigroup in Chicago.
A delay in the publishing of certified stocks on ICE caused
uncertainty in the marketplace on Thursday.
Exchange stocks totaled 517,083 bales as of Tuesday,
according to the most recent ICE data, continuing their climb to
the highest levels since June 2010.
Open interest totaled 167,013 contracts on Wednesday, up
1,348 lots from the previous day and higher for a third straight
session after falling to the lowest level since December.
Cotton closed down about 4 percent in April after surging 18
percent during the first quarter and climbing to a one-year high
of nearly 94 cents in mid-March.
The first-quarter rally was driven by speculators'
investments, and as they reduced their bullish bets on fiber,
prices have slumped.
The noncommercial dealers have been cutting their net long
position in cotton futures and options from a five-year high
reached in March, according to U.S. government data.
Prior to the first-quarter surge, cotton posted two years of
losses, as lower-priced, synthetic alternatives eroded demand
for fiber, and global stocks grew.
Now, the world is forecast to hold record global supplies by
the end of the crop year through July, though more than half of
those are expected to become part of China's stocks and are
considered unavailable to the global marketplace.
Beijing began buildings its reserves in 2011, paying above
global prices to support farmers. The stockpiling program is
continuing this year.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)