* Dry conditions in key U.S. growing state prompt buying -
dealers
* Friday's USDA monthly crop report eyed
* Open interest climbs for 5th straight session - ICE data
NEW YORK, May 6 ICE cotton gained for a third
straight session on Monday as unfavorable growing weather in the
United States sparked concern over upcoming supplies from the
world's top exporter and prompted buying, dealers said.
The most-active July contract on ICE Futures U.S.
gained 0.96 cent, or 1.1 percent, to settle at 87.39 cents per
lb.
Planting delays amid heavy rains across the Midwest and into
the southeastern United States pushed crops like corn and
cotton to gains last week.
For grains, the concerns eased on Monday on expectations
that plantings would speed up, but cotton traders turned to eye
drought conditions in Texas, the country's top growing region.
"Within the next five weeks, we need to get rain in Texas.
It's a roll of the dice, (as) we plant so much of the U.S. crop
in a drought-stricken area," said Ron Lawson, a partner at
commodity investment firm LOGIC Advisors.
The dry weather has caused growers in some parts of the
state to hold off planting until later in the season, and has
created a weather-related risk premium, dealers said.
The delays will affect the upcoming 2013/14 crop, but also
could strain the current year's supplies if they are needed to
extend far past the crop year-end in July, traders said.
Dealers said they were eyeing the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's (USDA) monthly crop report on Friday for any
changes in the supply and demand forecasts.
"Demand in light of continued strong export data should be
boosted again, the only question being by how much," said Sharon
Johnson, cotton specialist for Knight Futures, projecting that
U.S. exports will be 13.3 million bales in 2012/13, compared
with the USDA's April outlook of 13 million 480-lb bales.
Last week, U.S. government data showed total export sales at
the highest since mid-January and export sales to China at the
highest since September.
China, the world's largest textile market, began building
its strategic reserves in 2011, paying above global prices to
support domestic farmers. The stockpiling program is expected to
continue this year.
The country is expected to hold more than half of the
projected record global inventory by the end of the crop year,
though those stocks are considered unavailable to the global
marketplace.
Open interest totaled 168,057 contracts on Friday, according
to ICE data, climbing for a fifth straight session after falling
to the lowest level since December.
Speculators drove a first-quarter rally of 18 percent as
they boosted their bullish bets in cotton futures and options to
a five-year high in March.
As they have cut back that net long position, prices have
slumped. Spot prices are down more than 9 percent from a
one-year high of 93.93 cents a lb touched in mid-March.
Certified stocks totaled 494,884 bales on Friday, ICE data
showed.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; editing by Jim Marshall)