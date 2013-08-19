* Speculators lift bullish stance to highest since March
-CFTC data
* Fiber prices up over 8 percent in last nine sessions
* Worry over tight U.S. supplies underpins market
NEW YORK, Aug 19 Cotton futures edged down on
Monday, easing back from last week's five-month high as a big
increase in investor buying was seen slowing.
The most-active December cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
edged down 0.46 cent, or 0.5 percent, to settle at 92.86
cents per lb.
The second month climbed to 93.72 cents a lb last
week, the highest level since mid-March, during a
speculator-driven rally that lifted prices over 8 percent in the
last nine sessions.
"The specs were less reluctant to jump in again and keep
building," said Sharon Johnson, a cotton specialist with KCG
Futures in Atlanta.
A weekly U.S. government report issued after Friday's close
showed that noncommercial dealers had lifted their net long
position in cotton futures and options to the highest level
since March, when front-month prices surged to a one-year
high of about 94 cents per lb.
The second-month contract, now the most active, has
rallied in recent sessions as open interest reached the highest
levels in five months, according the most recent ICE data, amid
the renewed interest from speculators.
Prices began to surge after a technical break-out on Aug. 7
turned cotton's chart bullish and a U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) forecast stoked fears of tight supplies in
the world's top exporter.
Trading volumes were relatively light on Monday, totaling
about 14,000 lots compared with a 30-day average 24,000 lots,
preliminary Thomson Reuters data showed.
"Futures were quiet today. It looks like the longs were
buying protection" through put options that prompted some
limited long liquidation, said a U.S. broker.
Traders said that concerns over U.S. supplies continued to
underpin prices, particularly after rains plagued the Southeast
over the weekend.
A USDA lowered its outlook for U.S. production last week,
citing reduced yields in the key growing region.
Worries over a late crop and plunging exchange stocks have
pushed December prices to a premium to the March contract
, with the backwardation seen as unusual for a market
expecting global surpluses.
The world is forecast to hold record inventories by the end
of the crop year in July, but over 60 percent of those are
expected to become part of China's stocks and are considered
unavailable to the global marketplace.
Beijing began building its strategic reserves in 2011,
paying above global prices to support farmers.
The policy has led to voracious demand for lower-priced,
foreign cotton in the world's top textile market and a sense of
tightening supplies outside of China.
Merchants said that the recent run-up has slowed already
quiet mill buying, leaving U.S. cotton expensive to fiber from
other origins.
Cotton prices in India are expected to continue to rise this
week on higher demand from millers and yarn exporters.
The world's second largest producer relaxed restrictions on
exports in the current season to end-September this month, due
to expectations of a bigger crop in 2013/14.
Dealers eyed U.S. weekly export data due later this week for
indications of slower demand amid the higher prices.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)