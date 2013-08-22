* Fiber mixed after biggest two-day drop in almost 5 years
* Market draws support as price drop stirs mill interest
* U.S. export data weak, recent price rally slowed demand
NEW YORK, Aug 22 Cotton futures were little
changed on Thursday as mill demand underpinned the market,
which had sustained huge losses the previous two days amid
investor liquidation.
The benchmark December cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
edged down 0.06 cent, or 0.07 percent, to settle at 84.18
cents per lb after mixed trading throughout the session.
The second-month contract posted its largest two-day
loss since December 2008 during the previous two sessions.
"There was not enough demand to stop the selling until
today," said a U.S. trader, who noted renewed mill buying in
foreign markets.
Mill buying had slowed as prices climbed about 9 percent in
eight sessions the previous two weeks. The futures set a
five-month high of 93.72 cents a lb last Friday on the rally
that was driven by speculator buying, traders said.
December cotton futures remained technically weak
after sinking past their 100-day moving average during this
week's drop, dealers said.
Total open interest fell by more than 17,000 contracts on
Tuesday and Wednesday, according to exchange data, as prices
sank nearly 10 percent and investors exited bullish bets.
ICE Futures U.S. raised the initial margins for the contract
following the steep losses. Raising margins is expected to
reduce some of the heavy trading seen in recent
sessions.
Concern over tight supplies fueled much of the previous
week's rally. The U.S. government last week reduced its forecast
for U.S. and global output.
Noncommercial dealers had increased their net long position
in cotton futures and options to the highest levels since March,
weekly U.S. government data showed last week.
Warmer weather in the Southeast United States in recent days
has eased worries about crop damage in that key growing region
of the world's top exporter.
Expectations of huge supplies in India, the world's
second-largest producer, have weighed on prices.
Dealers said that weekly U.S. government export sales were
weak in the week ending Aug. 15, when prices were moving higher,
but noted strong shipments at 240,500 running bales.
Concerns about tight U.S. supplies persisted because of this
year's late crop.
The December contract's premium to the March contract
narrowed during the sell-off and on Thursday, though the
market remained inverted as concerns continued about tight
nearby supplies.
The 2013/14 U.S. crop, which will be harvested in late
summer and fall, is expected to be the smallest in four years.
Also, exchange stocks have fallen steeply since the beginning of
July.
More than 60 percent of the projected record global stocks
are expected to become part of China's inventories by the end of
July 2014. That would likely make them unavailable to the global
marketplace.
Beijing began a stockpiling program in 2011, paying above
global prices to support farmers.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)