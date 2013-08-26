* Mills look for bargains, grains soar
* Technically, cotton still weak - chartists
NEW YORK Aug 26 Cotton futures rose 1 percent
on Monday, recouping more ground lost last week as textile mills
hunted out bargains after the market's worst weekly performance
in two years and as grains markets soared.
"Cotton certainly had help from the grain and oilseed
complex," said INTL FCStone analysts.
The benchmark December cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
rose 0.8 cents, or 1 percent, to settle at 84.9 cents a
lb on Monday.
Prices are still up about 13 percent since the start of the
year, but a long way from multi-month highs earlier this month
when prices breached 90 cents due to speculative buying.
Speculators sold en masse last week when global output
showed signs of improving.
Following their rout, which saw cotton lose almost 10
percent of its value, speculators now appear to be switching
into grains markets as hot, dry weather threatens to cut output
in parts of the U.S. Midwest.
Corn and soybean prices rallied even though the United
States is expected to produce a bumper crop this year.
Speculators also used Monday's bounce to offload further
long positions built when cotton prices were higher, a trader
said.
The latest data on Friday showed hedge funds and other money
managers had built up their largest bullish position in five
months in the week to Aug. 20.
"They're unloading when they get the chance. They're
bloodied and need time to repair," said one U.S. trader.
Technicians and traders said risks are still to the downside
after prices failed to hold on to an intraday high of 85.54
cents on Monday. The market is likely to find support around 82
cents.
"Do not discount another test of the 81-82 cent level," said
Mississippi State University Agricultural Economist O.A.
Cleveland.
The market's gains were in line with the broader commodity
market even after weaker-than-expected U.S. durable goods data
in the morning renewed concerns about the health of the world's
largest economy.
The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-CRB index rose
0.7 percent.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)