* Cotton on track for 3rd straight weekly drop * Prices have fallen 12 pct since Aug. 16 rout * Market awaits weekly export sales Friday * USDA monthly crop report to come next week NEW YORK, Sept 5 ICE cotton futures hit fresh three-month lows on Thursday as the long liquidation that has knocked 12 percent off fiber's value in the past three weeks continued and the dollar strengthened following upbeat U.S. jobs data. The most-active December cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S. settled down 0.45 cent, or 0.50 percent, at 82.75 cents a lb, its weakest since June 3. Prices are on track for a third straight weekly drop. "Cotton prices continued to slip today driven by long liquidation," said INTL FCStone analysts, adding that Chinese prices fell in sympathy with the U.S. market to their lowest since July. The most recent data showed that speculators slashed their net long in cotton futures and options the most in at least a year before the U.S. Labor Day holiday weekend. The dollar rose against a basket of currencies after U.S. data reinforced expectations that the world's biggest economy continues on its slow-and-steady recovery and that the Federal Reserve may rein in its massive bond-buying program. Focus was also on U.S. jobless data due on Friday, which dealers hope will provide insight into the Fed's next policy move. The data also fueled gains in equities and pushed treasuries lower. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, which includes 19 commodities, ended the day slightly higher. The market awaited the weekly export sales data due on Friday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Last week, the data showed China canceled orders, raising concerns about demand from the world's biggest textile industry. Brokers expect Chinese mills to resume buying as prices fall closer to 80 cents, although INTL FCStone analysts said the interest is likely to be in Australian and Indian bales, rather than U.S. fiber. "At some point the cheaper prices will stir up meaningful demand. However prices just don't seem cheap enough yet," they said. Dealers are also awaiting the monthly U.S. government supply and demand report due next week. Last month's forecast for lower U.S. and global output surprised the market and helped fuel a speculator-driven rally. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Peter Galloway)