* Fiber ekes out daily gain, supported by exports
* Noncommercial dealers slash long positions -CFTC
* Prices down 11 pct since August peak
NEW YORK, Sept 6 Cotton futures gained on Friday
for the first time in four sessions as weekly U.S. export data
reinforced hope that low prices have renewed demand, although
for the week the futures posted their third straight weekly
loss.
The most-active December cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
edged up 0.91 cent, or 1.1 percent, to settle at 83.21
cents per lb, the contract's biggest gain in three weeks.
The day's gains were not enough to prevent the fiber from
posting its third straight down week. Prices are down more than
11 percent from a five-month high set three weeks ago, plunging
as a speculator-driven rally ground to a halt.
Speculators again cut their bullish stance in cotton futures
and options in the week ended Sept. 3, Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) data showed on Friday.
Noncommercial dealers have nearly halved their bullish
position in fiber in the last two reporting weeks from their
largest bullish position since March, data compiled by Reuters
show.
Weekly U.S. government export data showed that sales to
China, the world's top textile market, increased in the week
ended Aug. 29 from the previous reporting period, as a steep
drop in prices stirred physical demand.
"The export numbers helped provide a boost, and we're
bouncing off the bottom of our trading range," said Sterling
Smith, a futures specialist with Citigroup in Chicago.
The second-month contract hit a three-month low on
Thursday.
While the steep fall since mid-August has prompted mill
buying, U.S. cotton remains expensive relative to other origins
and may limit demand, traders said.
A monthly supply and demand report is due from the U.S.
government next week and there may be revisions to production
forecasts, dealers said. A larger-than-expected drop in last
month's forecast fueled a price rally.
Bumper output is expected in India, the world's second
largest producer, and will likely keep a lid on prices, dealers
said.
Dealers also will be looking at projections for China's
imports, where a government stockpiling program launched in 2011
has prompted voracious demand for fiber.
Earlier this week, the USDA attache in China raised
expectations for cotton imports.
Beijing is prepared to scrap the controversial program next
year, Reuters reported last week.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)