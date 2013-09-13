* Prices weighed by falling grains markets,
weaker-than-expected U.S. retail data
* Fiber sees first weekly gain as steep price drop sparks
mill buying
* U.S. government's monthly forecast reinforces bearish
expectations
* Speculators cut cotton net long to lowest since late
January -CFTC
NEW YORK, Sept 13 ICE cotton eased on Friday
under pressure from falling commodities markets and weak U.S.
retail sales, though they saw their first weekly gain in four
weeks as a dip to three-month lows renewed demand.
The most-active December cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
closed down 0.29 cent, or 0.3 percent, to settle at 84.46
cents per lb.
U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in August,
sparking worry over the economy's momentum and sluggish demand
for consumer products, including apparel.
Grains led the declines in commodities markets, as the
entire Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB benchmark commodity index
fell. The declines weighed on fiber, which competes
with the more lucrative grains crops for acreage in the United
States.
"A lot of the commodities are down. There wasn't much to
keep cotton higher today," said Sharon Johnson, a cotton
specialist with KCG Futures in Atlanta.
The second-month prices gained 1.5 percent since last
week's close, up for the first time in four weeks as prices
recovered from three-month lows.
The December contract found support near the 200-day
moving average of 84 cents. A tumble of some 10 percent from
last month's peak of 93.72 cents a lb has sparked renewed
interest from mills, seen in this week's U.S. government export
data.
"The market is now looking toward demand. China bought
another round of cotton last week. That's the floor underpinning
the market," said Spencer Patton, founder and chief investment
officer of Steel Vine Investment in Chicago.
The speculators who piled into the fiber market and drove
last month's run-up have since exited in droves. They cut their
position for a third straight week in the most recent reporting
period, dropping it to the lowest level since January, weekly
U.S. government data showed on Friday.
China began stockpiling cotton this week, boosting prices,
as it eased merchants' worry over demand from the top consumer.
The stockpiling program Beijing launched in 2011 has driven
voracious demand for lower-priced, foreign cotton.
Even so, a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report this
week sparked concern over falling demand for U.S. cotton, as the
government reduced its outlook for exports by 200,000 bales in
crop year that ends July 31.
The monthly U.S. government forecast reinforced bearish
expectations for a cotton market where global supplies continue
to outstrip demand, leaving expected inventories at a record of
nearly 95 million bales by the end of 2013/14.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; editing by Andrew Hay)