* Fiber posts biggest weekly gain in 6 weeks
* Heavy rains in India could hamper harvest in no 2 producer
-dealers
* December cotton closes above 50-, 100-day MA
NEW YORK, Sept 27 ICE cotton rallied to a
one-month high on Friday and posted its biggest weekly gain in
six weeks on bullish chart signals and rains in India which
fueled worry over delayed or damaged supplies in the world's No.
2 producer.
The most-active December cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
gained 1.16 cents, or 1.4 percent, to settle at 86.63
cents a lb after climbing to 86.98 cents, its highest level
since late August.
Second-month prices settled the week up 2.5 percent
in the their biggest weekly gain since mid-August as
follow-through buying lifted the December contract past
its 50- and 100-day moving averages on Friday and drove further
gains.
The market rallied this week as concerns built over the
impact of unfavorable weather on supplies in the world's key
producers, even with global inventories forecast to hit a record
by the end of the 2013/14 crop year on July 31.
No. 2 producer India has seen excessive rains in recent days
which could hamper harvesting of a bumper crop, dealers said.
India's climbing output has widely been expected to make up
for lower production this year in the United States and China
because of unfavorable weather and less acreage.
Rains have delayed crop progress and hurt yields in key
growing regions of the United States, the world's top exporter,
and bad weather prompted the Agriculture Ministry in China, the
world's top grower, to lower its output forecast this week.
"You've got these concerns about how much China's crop is
going to be down, and we had another big rainfall in India,"
said Sharon Johnson, a cotton specialist with KCG Futures in
Atlanta.
Expectations of more wet weather in areas of the United
States helped fuel the worry, dealers said.
While record world inventories are expected by the end of
July, the bulk of the supply is expected to become part of
China's stocks and unavailable to the world market.
A government stockpiling program has increased the country's
share of global supplies and driven voracious demand for foreign
cotton.
On Friday, China said it will issue low-tariff import quotas
in 2014 for cotton and key grains at the same level allocated
this year.
Beijing began the third year of its controversial government
stockpiling program this month.
The country has yet to decide when the next round of sales
from the reserve will take place. At what price the government
decides to sell its inventories could dampen import demand.
Second month cotton prices are on track to end the
quarter little changed after posting a loss last quarter.
Speculators added to their bullish stance in cotton for a
second straight week, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
data showed on Friday.
Noncommercial dealers had reduced it to the lowest level
since January and took the wind out of a rally that lifted
cotton to nearly 94 cents a lb last month.
With Friday's rally, the December contract broke out
of the narrow trading range it had been locked in since the end
of August.
The close above the 50- and 100-day moving averages has
brightened fiber's technical outlook, dealers said.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; editing by Jim Marshall)