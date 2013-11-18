* China reserve purchases total 44 pct of target last week
* ICE inventories climb to over 202,000 bales -exchange data
* Brazil govt declares state of emergency on caterpillar
threat
NEW YORK, Nov 18 ICE cotton fell on Monday in
sympathy with grains markets and under pressure from concerns
that global cotton supplies will continue to outpace waning
demand, as top consumer China slows purchasing for its strategic
stockpiles.
The most-active March cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
edged down 0.49 cent, or 0.6 percent, to settle at 77.71
cents a lb.
The ICE December contract closed down 0.75 cent,
nearly 1 percent, at 76.37 cents a lb, on liquidation ahead of
Friday's first notice day for cash delivery against the
contract.
The Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index was
down. Corn prices tumbled to a three year-low, lending pressure
to cotton as it competes with grains crops for acreage.
China's purchases of domestic cotton for its strategic
reserves totaled just 44 percent of targeted levels last week,
with volumes dropping ahead of reserve auctions expected to
start this week.
Beijing's controversial government stockpiling program has
driven voracious import demand and placed a floor under global
cotton prices.
Global inventories are expected to reach a record by the end
of July, as global output again outpaces demand and fiber has
faced competition from lower-priced, synthetic alternatives.
Spot prices are down 13 percent from the beginning of
October, and nearly 19 percent from August highs near 94 cents.
ICE stocks climbed to over 202,000 bales last week and the
most since July, exchange data compiled by Reuters showed.
"Generally, the outside markets are weak, and cotton is
trending lower," said Jobe Moss, a broker with MCM Inc. in
Lubbock, Texas.
"When you put everything in perspective, we had a strong
export figure last week, but the question : Is this a flash in
the pan? The market wants to see it proved."
U.S. export sales jumped as the recent price slump has
reignited demand.
Physical and technical support near the 75-cent level
underpinned the market, as prices teetered on the edge of bear
territory.
In Brazil, the agriculture ministry declared a state of
emergency in the country's major cotton producing states of Mato
Grosso and Bahia as caterpillars threaten crops.
The U.S. Agriculture Department earlier this month raised
its expectations for Brazil's output to 7.4 million 480-lb
bales, up from a previous forecast of 7.2 million bales.
A U.S. weekly crop report released after Monday's close
showed the harvest in the world's top exporter continued to
gather pace, though it remained behind previous years.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by David Gregorio)