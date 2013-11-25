* Second-month prices rally the most in over 3 months
* China stockpiling gathers pace after slow start this
season
* 100,000 bales so far tendered against Dec. ICE contract
NEW YORK, Nov 25 ICE cotton rallied the most
since mid-August on Monday, climbing from last week's 10-month
low as a recent pickup in China's government stockpiling renewed
hopes that strong demand in the world's top consumer will
continue.
The most-active March cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
rose 1.23 cents, or 1.6 percent, to settle at 78.46 cents
a lb, recovering the losses seen as the second-month sank to a
10-month low of 76.65 cents a lb on Friday.
Trading volumes were lighter than average ahead of the U.S.
Thanksgiving holiday this week.
Trading of cotton futures on ICE would be closed on
Thursday. It will resume with a delayed opening on Friday at 8
a.m. (1300 GMT) and an early close at 1 p.m.
Cotton outperformed the broader commodities sector, as
sinking energy markets dragged the Thomson Reuters/Core
Commodity CRB index to a loss.
The gains came even as the U.S. dollar climbed, creating
headwinds for dollar-traded commodities by making them more
expensive to holders of other currencies.
China's buying of domestic cotton for strategic state
reserves picked up last week as supplies remained tight
following weather damage in the world's largest producer and
consumer, data from the China Cotton Information Center showed.
Further, the delay of an announcement expected in Beijing on
the start of reserve auctions has stoked hopes that the
government will allow the country's struggling textile mills to
continue to import lower-cost cotton.
"Mills have really been pressing the government. If they
can't access the government stockpiles, you've gone from a
bearish situation to a bullish one," said Sharon Johnson, a
cotton specialist with KCG Futures in Atlanta.
China's inventories have ballooned as a result of the
stockpiling program Beijing launched in 2011 that has driven
voracious import demand and kept a floor under world prices.
Total market open interest last week plunged to the lowest
since January 2012, as speculators abandoned a large bullish bet
on fiber contracts and switched to a slight net short stance.
High prices crimped demand at the start of the 2013/14 crop
year that began on Aug. 1, taking the wind out of a
speculator-driven rally.
The close above Friday's highs was seen as a technically
bullish sign of a reversal of cotton's recent slump.
The second-month contract is down 16 percent from
August highs near 94 cents a lb and well below key 100- and
200-day moving averages.
The spot December contract closed up 1.75 cents, or
2.3 percent, at 76.96 cents a lb.
About 100,000 bales have so far been tendered for cash
delivery against the contract, which is due to expire on Dec. 6,
also seen as evidence of demand for U.S. cotton.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Kenneth Barry)