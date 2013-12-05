* Cotton export sales 'respectable' - INTL FCStone
* Market skittish ahead of U.S. jobs data on Friday
NEW YORK Dec 5 Cotton futures were slightly
lower on Thursday as institutional selling offset buying
triggered by "encouraging" export sales data that bolstered
hopes of continued steady mill demand.
The most-active March cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
closed down 0.2 cent, or 0.25 percent, at 78.85 cents a
lb. Volumes were low with only 7,096 March lots traded on the
day.
Prices gave up earlier gains after encouraging U.S. export
sales which revealed almost 250,000 rolling bales of cotton were
sold for export in the week to Nov. 28.
While that was down from just under 266,000 bales in the
previous week, the data was "respectable," INTL FCStone analysts
said in a note.
China's state reserve sales were suspended on Thursday due
to a technical issues but are expected to resume on Friday, they
said.
"There seems little to stimulate the market into a
meaningful readjustment of price," INTL FCStone said.
Fibers followed the broader commodities market lower, with
investors skittish ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs report which has
stoked worry the Federal Reserve may reduce its huge fiscal
stimulus program because of signs of economic strength.
Traders were also bracing for next week's monthly crop
report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index, a
benchmark for global commodities markets, fell 0.14 percent.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by James Dalgleish)