NEW YORK, Dec 18 ICE cotton prices eked out
small gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced it
will rein in its massive U.S. stimulus program, signaling its
confidence in the economy and boosting hopes for improving
retail demand.
The most-active March cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
settled at 83.0 cents per lb, up 0.05 cent, or 0.1
percent after trading in a tight 0.70-cent range on the day.
Volumes were low, with just 6,004 lots of March contracts
changing hands.
Cotton held onto early gains after the Fed said it would
scale back economic stimulus. Wall Street stocks rallied and the
dollar rose, rebounding from a quick drop after the central
bank's announcement.
Growing confidence in the U.S. economy will fuel hopes about
growing demand for apparel.
Even so, any pressure on emerging market currencies
resulting from the tapering could "change the dynamics of
Pakistani imports and Indian exports," said INTL FCStone
analysts said.
That would make cotton grown in the United States, the
world's biggest exporter, even less competitive on the export
market, traders warned.
Technically, fibers remain close to being overbought, with a
relative strength index reading of 65, which leaves the market
vulnerable to a correction lower.
Traders were also bracing for weekly export sales due on
Thursday, which will give a glimpse into how mill demand
responded to last week's move higher.
"(Chinese) reserve purchases are still humming along, but
mills are showing a growing reluctance to buy," said INTL
FCStone analysts.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by David Gregorio)