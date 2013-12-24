* Strong U.S. durable goods data boosts cotton, stocks
* ICE cotton trading closed on Wednesday for Christmas
NEW YORK Dec 24 ICE cotton rose in light trade
on Tuesday, recovering from the previous session's losses as
short-covering at the end of the session added to earlier gains
seen on strong U.S. manufacturing data.
The most-active March cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
finished up 0.94 cent, or 1.1 percent, to settle at 83.18
cents a lb after a sudden spurt of activity lifted prices as
much as 1.4 percent just ahead of the close.
Volumes were thin and the market closed early ahead of the
Christmas holiday. Cotton trading is due to resume at 8 a.m. EST
(1300 GMT) on Thursday.
The March contract breached, then closed above its
100-day moving average of 82.71 cents per lb, recovering all the
previous day's losses.
Dealers attributed the gains to trade short-covering after
Monday's drop renewed demand in the cash market.
Cotton prices and U.S. stocks were lifted by a report that
showed U.S. long-lasting manufactured goods surged in November.
"We had a good durable goods report and things just
generally look better. That is important for cotton," said
Sharon Johnson, a cotton specialist with KCG Futures and
Options.
While prices have toppled from the year's earlier high of
about 94 cents a lb, the spot contract is poised for its
first annual gain in three years.
The rise has come on renewed speculator interest in the
fiber market, as noncommercial dealers earlier lifted their
bullish bet to the highest levels since 2008.
Tumbling prices in 2011 and 2012 drove farmers to cut output
and government stockpiling in China, the top textile market, has
driven global demand.
The U.S. Agriculture Department was due to release its
weekly export data on Friday, delayed by the Christmas holiday.
Also, a Memphis warehouse suffered storm damage, leaving
2,851 bales nondeliverable as the extent of damage was being
assessed, ICE said on Monday after the market closed.
ICE supplies have fallen steeply in December, adding to the
sense of tight U.S. supplies as growers in the world's top
exporter harvested their smallest crop in four years.
Exchange inventories totaled about 37,000 bales on Monday,
down from 225,600 bales at the start of the month, according to
the most recent ICE data compiled by Reuters.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)