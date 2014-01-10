* U.S. gov't raises China, U.S. output expectations

* Bearish report sends futures lower after earlier rally

* Index fund rebalancing after 2013 gains adds pressure

NEW YORK, Jan 10 ICE cotton fell on Friday to finish the week down, retreating from earlier gains after the U.S. government raised its forecast for global inventories to a record level in its monthly report.

The most-active March cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S. closed down 0.22 cent, or 0.3 percent, at 82.59 cents a lb after earlier rallying to 84.08 cents.

The U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) projected global inventories will reach a record 97.6 million 480-lb bales by the end of July, lifting its forecast for the fifth time since issuing its first outlook for the 2013/14 crop in May.

The boost came on a surprise increase in forecasts for Chinese and U.S. production.

The report reinforced worries about oversupply as cotton continues to recover from demand damage seen after prices soared to historic highs in 2011.

The bearish report sent prices lower after cotton had shrugged off a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report earlier in the day.

China's share of global supplies is expected to balloon to 58.3 million bales, adding pressure as Beijing is expected to overhaul the stockpiling program that has driven the build-up.

"These changes may be psychologically significant," said Peter Egli, director of director of risk management at British-based merchant Plexus Cotton Ltd.

"The increase in Chinese stocks is a problem we have to deal with over the next three to five years, (but) it doesn't help out a mill that needs prompt shipment," Egli said.

Tight supplies in the United States, the world's top exporter and elsewhere in the world have kept prices at high levels even with harvests underway in key producers.

Cotton's losses were muted by a more "neutral" U.S. supply and demand outlook. Though the U.S. government raised its forecast for U.S. production, it kept ending inventories unchanged at a three-year low.

Prices also came under pressure this week as indexes began to cut their weightings in cotton after prices rallied last year, traders said.

Speculators trimmed a net long position in cotton contracts in the most recent reporting week, U.S. government data showed on Friday after the market closed.

The March ICE contract was under its 200-day moving average of 83.75 cents a lb for much of the session, closing below it for a third straight day. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Peter Galloway)