* Chart seen strong as cotton tracks 200-day MA
* Buy stops lift prices over 2 pct to 84.47 cts/lb
* Fiber recovers after Friday's bearish USDA report
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Cotton futures charged higher
on Monday, fueled by strong chart signals and buy stops and
recovering after last week's bearish U.S. government supply and
demand report.
The benchmark March cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
closed up 1.09 cents, or 1.3 percent, at 83.68 cents a lb
in the spot contract's biggest daily gain in a month.
The contract continued to track along its 200-day
moving average of 83.73 cents a lb.
Cotton outperformed broader commodities markets, and was one
of the biggest gainers of the 19 components in the benchmark
Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index.
Prices rose throughout the session, with gains spurred by a
lack of follow-through selling after a bearish monthly supply
and demand forecast from the U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA).
Rising grains markets also lent support.
Prices turned down from a rally on Friday after the USDA
upped its forecast for global output and record world
inventories.
"The initial reaction to the USDA report was a knee-jerk to
the build in supplies, but traders are out there now looking
from a macro(economic) perspective that major economies are
going to grow a little bit better," said Michael Smith of T&K
Futures & Options, a Port Saint Lucie, Florida-based brokerage.
Waves of money flowed out of the commodities complex and
into rallying financial markets last year.
Buy stops were hit Monday as prices climbed above 83.50
cents a lb, lifting prices as much as 2.3 percent during the
day's trade.
A sinking U.S. dollar also fueled gains, boosting buying of
dollar-traded commodities as it made them less expensive to
holders of other currencies.
Even so, traders noted that prices have been locked in a
tight range between about 81 and 85 cents for the past month.
"There's producers still offloading bales above the market
and there's buying underneath the market," said Chris
Kramedjian, a risk management consultant for INTL FCStone in
Nashville, Tennessee.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)