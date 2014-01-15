NEW YORK Jan 15 Cotton futures rose in New York
for a third straight day on Wednesday ahead of the release of
weekly export numbers, as funds bet inventories of the fiber
were not as high as U.S. government estimates, traders said.
The most-active March cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
rose 1.3 percent, or 1.06 cents, to settle at 84.79 cents
a lb after hitting a one-week high at 84.89 cents.
The contract has risen 2.7 percent over the past three
sessions, from a two-week low hit last Friday after the release
of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly cotton outlook.
The next data awaited by the market are weekly export
numbers for U.S. cotton, due on Thursday.
"What we've seen this whole week and for some time now is
fund buying," said Jobe Moss at Moss Capital Management, a
cotton trader in Lubbock, Texas.
"I'm certainly not long cotton now as it's overpriced for
me. The upside could be another 3 cents but the downside risk
could be as much 20 cents."
Cotton was one the largest gainers among commodities in
2013, rising 13 percent mostly on worries about inclement crop
weather in the United States last year.
In Friday's report, the USDA raised production estimates on
cotton for a fifth time since its first outlook for the 2013/14
crop in May.
It projected global cotton inventories to reach a record
97.6 million 480-lb bales by the end of July, citing surprise
increases in both U.S. and Chinese output.
The data was greeted with skepticism in the market, after
last year's drought cut deeply into U.S. production and Chinese
farmers planned this year to slash their cotton acreages by 9
percent.
March cotton swung 2.5 cents from Friday's low to
Wednesday's high as funds went long on the market due to
disbelief in the USDA data.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)