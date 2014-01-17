* Strong technicals, U.S. export sales lift prices
* Rally leaves March cotton near technically overbought
* ICE cotton trading closed on Monday for MLK Holiday
NEW YORK, Jan 17 ICE cotton hit a near
five-month high on Friday and ended the week up 5 percent as
strong charts drove buying and strong U.S. exports stoked worry
over tight supplies in the world's top exporter, even as world
inventories balloon.
The benchmark March cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
closed up 0.61 cent, or 0.7 percent, at 86.80 cents a lb
after hitting 87.14 cents a lb, the highest for the front month
since August.
Cotton was among the best performers in the Thomson
Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index, a benchmark for
global commodities markets.
Though U.S. government data on Friday showed speculators
trimmed their net long position in cotton contracts in the week
ended Tuesday, a subsequent rise in open interest was seen as
evidence they renewed their buying later in the week.
Total open interest jumped by 4,111 lots to 181,203 lots on
Thursday, exchange data showed on Friday.
Prices hurtled above their 200-day moving average of about
83.70 cents a lb on Wednesday and stayed well above it for the
rest of the week.
The week's jump left the March contract on the cusp
of technically overbought conditions, with a 14-day relative
strength index of 69.50.
Cotton trading on ICE will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, for
the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Holiday.
"We waffled around that 200-day moving average for a while
and, once we broke out, that was enough for the specs to say,
'let's go,'" said Sharon Johnson, a cotton specialist with KCG
Futures in Atlanta. "Mills have been willing to chase this
market."
Weekly U.S. government export data on Thursday showed that
mill buying picked up sharply after a holiday lull, stoking
worries over tight supplies as the United States bales its
smallest crop in four years.
Tight U.S. supplies have bolstered prices and left the
market inverted, with nearby prices trading at a premium.
While world inventories are expected to hit record levels in
the 2013/14 crop year, about 60 percent of those inventories are
projected to become part of China's stocks and are considered
unavailable for the global market.
The ballooning inventories in the world's top textile market
arrive on the back of a government stockpiling program launched
in 2011 that Beijing is reported to be scrapping.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice. Editing by Andre Grenon)