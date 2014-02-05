* Trading subdued as dealers await key reports
* Prices trapped in tight range between moving averages
* Exchange stocks continue to climb -ICE data
NEW YORK, Feb 5 ICE cotton inched up for a
second day on Wednesday on trade buying while dealers awaited a
string of government and industry reports due within the several
days.
Trading volumes were subdued with the benchmark March cotton
contract on ICE Futures U.S. closing up 0.12 cent, or 0.1
percent, at 85.52 cents a lb.
March prices traded in a tight range of less than one
cent throughout the session, supported by the 20-day moving
average but never breached the 14-day moving average.
Global financial markets also edged higher, after mixed U.S.
economic data first sent U.S. stocks lower. Services sector data
showed a pickup, but U.S. private jobs growth disappointed.
Mounting worries over economic stability in emerging markets
has kept markets volatile in recent weeks.
Dealers braced for Thursday's U.S. export sales data, after
two weeks of reports shocked the market as buyers were not
deterred by high prices.
Traders, growers, and millers eyed the National Cotton
Council's annual meeting on Saturday, when the market will get
its first official insight into this year's cotton plantings.
The USDA's monthly supply and demand report due on Monday
was largely expected to show a cut in U.S. inventories.
Tight supplies in the United States, the world's top
exporter, has kept traders buying and futures buoyed.
"There's been short-covering and some trade covering, as
people are still hunting high-grade cotton," said Keith Brown,
president of commodity firm Keith Brown and Co in Moultrie,
Georgia.
"(But) there's a bit of lethargy in the market until all
these numbers come out."
Mill buying was subdued with the Lunar New Year holiday in
top consumer China underway.
Meanwhile, exchange supplies continued their climb to the
highest since early December.
ICE stocks totaled 188,800 bales on Tuesday, up from about
34,100 at the start of January, the most recent exchange data
compiled by Reuters showed.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Diane Craft)