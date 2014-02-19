* ICE inventories hit 250,606 bales, highest since July
* Greenback gains, adding weight to dollar-traded
commodities
* U.S. weekly government export data due Friday
NEW YORK, Feb 19 Cotton futures fell on
Wednesday, as traders positioned themselves ahead of the
expiration of the spot contract while exchange stocks, hitting
seven-month highs, weighed on the market.
The most-active May cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
slid 1.57 cents, or 1.8 percent, to settle at 87.91 cents
a lb.
The spot March contract closed down 0.94 cent, or 1.1
percent, at 86.97 cents a lb as it headed toward its March 7
expiry.
The U.S. dollar index recovered the previous session's
losses, adding weight as it makes dollar-traded commodities more
expensive to holders of other currencies.
Certified stocks ticked up to 250,606 bales, up from about
34,100 bales at the start of the year and the highest level
since July, exchange data compiled by Reuters showed.
"You've got a quarter million (exchange) stocks, and there
doesn't seem to be much business going on," said Jobe Moss, a
broker with MCM Inc in Lubbock, Texas.
Traders eyed weekly U.S. government export data due on
Friday and many expected it to show weaker demand.
After the day's gyrations, the spot month's discount to the
second month CT-1=R dropped to 0.94 cent a lb from 1.57 cents
previously.
Total open interest fell to 171,549 lots on Tuesday, down by
2,180 contracts to the lowest level this year, ICE data showed
on Wednesday.
The decrease in market interest arrived as prices rose,
taken as evidence of short-covering ahead of the delivery period
against the March contract.
The May contract dipped near support along the 14-day
moving average it has traded above for the past seven sessions.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice, editing by G Crosse)