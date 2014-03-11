By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, March 11
NEW YORK, March 11 New York-traded cotton
futures edged higher on Tuesday, garnering support from the
previous session's data showing tight supplies of cotton in the
United States, the world's top exporter of the fiber.
The most-active May cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
settled up 0.09 cent, or 0.01 percent, at $91.65 cents a
lb.
Prices were pinned in a 124-point range throughout the
session on relatively light trading volume, as traders digested
the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly crop report issued
on Monday.
"The USDA report gave the cotton market what it was looking
for," said Keith Brown, principal at cotton brokers Keith Brown
& Co in Moultrie, Georgia.
"We were looking for a 200,000 bale reduction in ending
stocks and we got that. We were looking for an increase in
exports and we got that. The question is where do we go from
here?"
Cotton futures are up about 7 percent on the year as
tightening U.S. supplies have offset expectations that world
stocks will hit a record, and that Beijing will overhaul in 2014
a stockpiling program that has driven voracious demand for
foreign fiber.
Sterling Smith, futures specialist with Citigroup in
Chicago, described the USDA report as a "mixed bag".
According to the report, "we have enormous global stocks,
while nearby supplies of cotton are hard to secure," Smith said.
"The global balance sheet is bearish, but most of that is in
China," he added.
Exchange inventories of U.S. cotton ticked up to 259,742 on
Monday, from Friday's 259,581 bales, representing the highest
stock levels in almost eight months.
(Editing by Diane Craft)