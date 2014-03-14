* Mills set prices on dips, underpinning market
* U.S. demand expectations lift prices to mid-August highs
* Exchange bales rise to highest since July
NEW YORK, March 14 Cotton futures advanced on
Friday to a second straight weekly gain as mills spied buying
opportunities in earlier price drops.
The benchmark May cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
closed up 0.51 cent, or 0.6 percent, at 92.19 cents a lb.
Commodities markets steaded after a sharp sell-off earlier
in the week seen on concerns over economic growth in China, the
world's largest user of many raw materials.
Investors have piled into commodities so far this year
after the bellwether Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index
saw three straight annual losses.
Spot cotton prices pared gains from a rally to 93.75
cents a lb on Thursday, the highest since mid-August.
Price dips provided opportunities for mills to fix prices on
previously booked, or "on-call" sales, providing support and
lifting spot prices to a second straight up week.
"The mills are going to take any dip they have to buy the
futures," said Nick Gentile, senior partner of commodity trading
consultancy Atlantic Capital Partners.
Even so, high prices have crimped buying and prompted
cancellations from key buyers of U.S. cotton, USDA data showed
this week.
Speculators boosted their net long position in cotton
futures and options to 51,301 lots in the week ended March 11,
weekly U.S. government data showed on Friday.
The U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) on Monday boosted a
bullish outlook for supply-demand in the United States, the
world's top exporter, as it cut the forecast for the country's
inventories by end-July due to higher exports.
Even so, exchange inventories on Thursday rose to 261,600
bales, the most since July, according to the most recent ICE
data compiled by Reuters.
The USDA's reduced U.S. stocks outlook offset a bearish
world forecast as the agency raised its outlook for record
global supplies. Global supplies have ballooned due to a
government stockpiling program in top consumer China.
Beijing is expected to overhaul the controversial policy
this year, a move expected to cut demand for imports and weigh
on world prices.
A Reuters poll on Friday showed West African cotton growers
will boost output 19 percent in the 2014/15 crop year that
begins on Aug. 1.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice. Editing by Andre Grenon)