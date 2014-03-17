NEW YORK, March 17 New York-traded cotton ended
slightly lower on Monday after a lack of a compelling factors
limited trades by market participants, dealers said.
"Today's volume was one of the lightest I've seen in weeks,"
said Sharon Johnson, senior cotton analyst at KCG Futures in
Roswell, Georgia.
"People are probably regrouping after last week's heavy
activity, moving sideways until they get news to trade on."
The benchmark May cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
settled down 0.16 cent, or 0.2 percent, at 92.19 cents a lb.
Volume was below 8,300 lots, about 65 percent below the
30-day average, preliminary data from Thomson Reuters showed.
May cotton rose 1.3 percent last week to book a second
straight weekly gain on strong buying by mills.
While a tighter crop outlook by the USDA has bolstered
cotton futures, the fiber's higher prices in the marketplace
have crimped demand from key buyers, weekly export and sales
data issued last Thursday showed.
Exchange inventories of U.S. cotton are at around their
highest levels since July, according to most recent ICE data
compiled by Reuters.
Global supplies have ballooned due to a government
stockpiling program in top consumer China.
Beijing is expected to overhaul the controversial policy
this year, a move expected to cut demand for imports and weigh
on world prices.
A Reuters poll on Friday showed West African cotton growers
will boost output 19 percent in the 2014/15 crop year that
begins on Aug. 1.
(Reporting by Barani Krishan; Editing by Tom Brown)