* Soybeans soar, support fiber prices
* 'On-call' trade, investor buying lift prices near August
highs
* Exchange stocks climb to highest since July
NEW YORK, March 18 ICE cotton rose on Tuesday in
subdued volumes, buoyed by climbing grains markets and by
investor buying and mill fixations as traders fretted about
tight U.S. supplies.
The most-active May cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
closed up 0.9 cent, nearly 1 percent, at 92.93 cents a
lb.
U.S. soybean and wheat futures rallied on Tuesday due to
supply concerns, also driving cotton prices higher as fiber
competes with the grains crops for acres.
The Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index, a
benchmark for global commodities markets, rallied as just four
of its 19 components were down.
Global equities markets gained as concerns eased over
instability in Ukraine, even as President Vladimir Putin
approved plans to make Crimea part of Russia and Vice President
Joe Biden said the United States is considering sending troops
for war games in the Baltic states.
"There's a combination of speculator buying and trade
short-covering," said Jobe Moss, a broker with MCM Inc. in
Lubbock, Texas.
"Mills are fixing prices, but there's not a lot of new
businesses."
"On-call" buying, as mills set prices on sales previously
booked, has supported the market in recent sessions and helped
lift spot prices last week to a peak of 93.75 cents a lb, the
highest since August.
Traders eyed weekly U.S. government export data due on
Thursday for signs that high prices have further damped demand.
But the strong pace of export sales early in the season has
stoked worries over inventories in the United States, the
world's top exporter, by end-July.
Exchange stocks on Monday ticked up to over 262,000 bales,
the most since July, according to ICE data compiled by Reuters.
China's state stockpiler bought its lowest weekly volume
since the buying season began, as supplies dry up, official
statistics showed on Tuesday.
Beijing's three-year stockpiling program has driven huge
import demand in the world's top consumer and kept a floor under
global prices, even as supplies outstrip demand.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; editing by Andrew Hay)