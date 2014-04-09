* Report in line with expectations, drags prices lower
* USDA ups forecast for record world inventories
NEW YORK, April 9 Cotton futures sank on
Wednesday as investors booked profits after the U.S. government
cut its outlook for U.S. supplies in line with expectations.
The most-active May cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
closed down 1.35 cents, or 1.5 percent, to settle at
90.44 cents a lb after hitting a two-week low of 90.31 cents.
The U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) cut its forecast for
2013/14 supplies by end-July in the United States, the world's
top exporter, to 2.5 million 480-lb bales due to lower output.
The forecast for inventories to plunge to their lowest in
over two decades was widely anticipated after a March ginnings
report indicated U.S. output was below previous forecasts.
Fiber prices surged on Tuesday on expectations of the
bullish USDA report and were choppy ahead of its noon
publication on Wednesday.
"It's a case of buying the rumor, selling the fact," said
Jobe Moss, a broker with MCM Inc in Lubbock, Texas.
The index fund roll added to the pressure on nearby
contracts and contributed to another day of above-average
volumes, traders said.
The report held no surprises and was a "nonevent," said
Sharon Johnson, a cotton specialist with KCG Futures in Georgia.
The USDA again raised its outlook for record world
inventories by the end of July, increasing it slightly to 96.9
million bales.
That increase will reinforce concerns over excess global
supplies as stocks in China, the world's top consumer, balloon
due to a government stockpiling policy.
Beijing is overhauling the controversial program it launched
in 2011 that has driven voracious import demand and kept a floor
under world prices.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Richard Chang)