NEW YORK, April 30 U.S. cotton futures rose on Wednesday, setting a one-month peak for a second day in row, as players extended the speculative buying of the previous session on worries about tighter fiber supplies.

But caution about overpricing ahead of next week's monthly crop report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture also restrained the market's advances, traders said.

The most-active July cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S. surged to a four-week high of 94.58 cents a lb before settling up 0.23 cent, or 0.24 percent, at 94.29 cents a lb.

On Tuesday, the contract finished up nearly 2 percent.

"We had some follow through from the strong close of yesterday but not too much," said Sharon Johnson, senior cotton analyst at KCG Futures, a division of commodities broker Knight Capital, in Roswell, Georgia.

Concerns over tight U.S. supplies sent cotton to two-year highs around 97 cents a lb last month after farmers in the world's biggest exporter produced fewer bales than forecast.

Farmers and merchants hedged bales early this season, leaving little trade selling in the market and prices ripe for Tuesday's short-covering rally, said Ron Lawson, a partner at commodity investment firm LOGIC Advisors in California.

ICE stocks rose to nearly 310,100 bales on Monday, up from 304,500 bales previously, the most recent exchange data showed.

That was the highest level since late July, according to data compiled by Reuters.

Prices were underpinned by weekly U.S. government data released after Monday's close showing the country's farmers are behind plantings progress of previous years.

Farmers across 15 states had planted 13 percent of forecast acres by the week ended April 27, compared with a prior five-year average of 18 percent during the same period.

Some remain concerned that the USDA's April crop report, due on May 7, may not paint as bullish a picture.

"There are fears we might run out of cotton, but then again, we may not," said Johnson. (Editing by Chris Reese)