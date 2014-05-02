* July cotton sets new 5-week high above 95 cents/lb
* Market awaits USDA April crop report due May 9
NEW YORK May 2 U.S. cotton futures closed
higher on Friday after hitting a five-week high, spurred by
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data for April, although
traders remained wary of government crop data due out in a week.
The most-active July cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
settled up 0.12 cent at 94.32 cents a lb. The peak for
the day, 95.10 cents, was the highest for the contract since
March 26.
Cotton futures were up 1.1 percent on the week, their third
straight weekly gain.
Data showed U.S. jobs growth in April picked up at its
fastest pace in more than two years, suggesting a sharp rebound
in economic activity early in the second quarter. The news was
dampened, however, by a sharp increase in the number of people
dropping out of the labor force.
The cotton market gained almost 2 percent on Tuesday alone
and had a steady upward trajectory through most of the week even
though many in the business were attending the annual American
Cotton Shippers Association conference.
Still, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture due to
release monthly crop data for April on May 9, some were bracing
for market activity to be restrained in the coming sessions.
"The April job numbers certainly helped today's prices. But
the USDA has been known to completely surprise the cotton market
in the past and that's what people will be wary of next week,"
said Keith Brown, cotton broker at Keith Brown & Co in Moultrie,
Georgia.
Concerns over tight U.S. supplies sent cotton to two-year
highs around 97 cents a lb last month after farmers in the
world's biggest exporter produced fewer bales than forecast.
Farmers across 15 states had planted 13 percent of forecast
acres by the week ended April 27, compared with a five-year
average of 18 percent for the period.
Weekly export data on Thursday showed that net sales of all
upland U.S. cotton at 31,400 bales were down 75 percent from the
previous week and 48 percent lower than the average of the
previous four weeks.
(Editing by Peter Galloway)