* July cotton ends down 1.5 pct, sharpest drop since April 7
* Market open interest hit six-month highs
* Caution prior to Thursday exports data, Friday USDA report
NEW YORK, May 7 U.S. cotton futures tumbled
nearly 2 percent on Wednesday, the most in a month, as investors
and traders turned cautious ahead of exports data and the first
official reading of full supply demand for the 2014/15 season.
Weekly data on net upland sales of all U.S. cotton will be
released on Thursday. On Friday, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture will issue a monthly report that features its first
full forecast for the cotton season that begins on Aug. 1.
"We're worried about the export sales report tomorrow
because China is selling stocks," Jack Scoville, vice-president
at The Price Futures Group in Chicago, said referring to the
possibility of U.S. cancellations from the Chinese sales.
"And then there is the supply demand report. I think
speculators are getting out of longs, worrying about a potential
bear surprise."
The most-active cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S., the
second month July, ended down 1.43 cents, or 1.5 percent,
at 92.55 cents a lb after trading in a near 2 cent-wide band.
The market's sharpest drop prior to that was on April 7, when it
fell 1.6 percent.
Total market open interest rose to 195,428 lots on Tuesday,
up from Monday's 193,300, and the highest since Nov. 6, 2013,
ICE data showed.
Merchants, analysts and farmers expect U.S. inventories to
jump next season as growers boost output and Beijing overhauls
the stockpiling program that has driven huge demand for foreign
bales.
Even so, traders remain uncertain over whether a multi-year
drought in Texas will cause crop damage and hurt output in the
United States, the world's top exporter.
Speculators have piled into the cotton market, raising their
bets in the most recent reporting week, as dry skies in Texas
stoked worries over tight supplies in the world's top exporter.
A weekly U.S. government report released on Monday after the
market closed showed U.S. farmers were planting less than in
prior years, with 16 percent of acres sown compared with the
five-year average of 25 percent.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice. Editing by Andre Grenon)