* July cotton up 0.5 pct in rebound ahead of USDA crop data
* Market bolstered by better-than-expected weekly exports
NEW YORK May 8 U.S. cotton snapped a two-day
decline to end up on Thursday, bolstered by higher-than-expected
weekly exports and optimism that a government crop report due in
the next session may be favorable to the market.
Net sales of U.S. all upland cotton were up 11 percent from
the prior four-week average, according to data on Thursday that
surprised traders expecting lower exports due to competing sales
of Chinese cotton.
On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will issue a
monthly report that features its first full forecast for the
2014/15 cotton season that begins on Aug. 1.
The most-active cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S., the
second month July, ended up 0.5 cent, or 0.5 percent, at
93.05 cents a lb after trading in a 2 cent-wide band.
In the previous session, the contract fell 1.5 percent on
worries there may be high cancellations of U.S. cotton sales in
Thursday's data in favor of Chinese exports.
"We had some specs jump ship yesterday, and today they're
jumping back in on the (U.S.) export sales," said Sharon
Johnson, senior cotton analyst at KCG Futures, a division of
commodities broker Knight Capital, in Roswell, Georgia.
"We're still selling and shipping more than we need to meet
forecasts (for the year). We're not rationing cotton to the
degree we probably need to be yet."
Total market open interest rose to 195,914 lots on
Wednesday, up from Tuesday's 195,428, and the highest since Nov.
6, 2013, ICE data showed.
Merchants, analysts and farmers expect U.S. inventories to
jump next season as growers boost output and Beijing overhauls
the stockpiling program that has driven huge demand for foreign
bales.
Even so, traders remain uncertain over whether a multi-year
drought in Texas will cause crop damage and hurt output in the
United States, the world's top exporter.
Speculators have piled into the cotton market, raising their
bets in the most recent reporting week, as dry skies in Texas
stoked worries over tight supplies.
A weekly U.S. government report released on Monday after the
market closed showed U.S. farmers were planting less than in
prior years, with 16 percent of acres sown compared with the
five-year average of 25 percent.
(Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Chris Reese)