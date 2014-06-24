* Spot ICE cotton plunges to 6-1/2-month low of 81.33 cts/lb
* July/December spread narrows sharply as ICE delivery
begins
* Exchange inventories climb to 11-month highs -ICE data
(Adds closing prices, market background, details, daily limit
change)
NEW YORK, June 24 Spot cotton futures plummeted
over 7 percent on Tuesday in the biggest daily rout since the
historic months-long exodus in 2011 as traders dumped long
positions as the July contract entered delivery period and
unwilling buyers clung to the sidelines.
Traders said they were mystified by the size of the fall,
although volumes traded in July were tiny. Some cited rumours
that one big long had gotten caught out after a customer
cancelled a big purchase order.
Others said a relentless build in inventory kept pressure on
price and chased the longs out of the market.
Some investors had bought futures betting on higher prices
as U.S. supplies tightened ahead of the next harvest in the
fall. Talk that a significant portion of visible stock had been
pledged for sale reinforced the perception of low supplies.
"This has caught a lot of people off guard," said Ron
Lawson, a partner at commodity investment firm Logic Advisors in
California. "There are no buyers left. It's a race to the
bottom."
The dramatic drop over the past two sessions mark the fourth
straight year of wild price gyrations amid the expiry of July
that has already captured the attention of regulators.
U.S. government regulators have upped their oversight of the
cotton market following an alleged squeeze in May-July 2011.
That prompted a class-action lawsuit.
The spot July contract on ICE Futures U.S. dropped as
much as 7.1 percent to 6-1/2-month low of 81.33 cents a lb, with
daily prices limits removed due to the delivery period.
The contract closed down 5.71 cents, or 6.5 percent,
at 81.81 cents a lb on the first day of the notice period for
cash delivery against the contract ahead of its July 9 expiry.
It was the biggest daily drop for the spot contract since
early July 2011 when prices slumped from highs above $2 a lb
after worries over short supplies proved overdone.
After market closed on Tuesday, the exchange said the daily
trading limit for all contracts except July will revert to 3
cents per lb.
For many, the selling was logical given July's premium over
December, the most-active contract that represents the
next season's harvest.
Investors needed to exit July positions or face holding
cotton that is worth less once the spot contract expires. Spot
was still at a premium of 5.32 cents a lb on Tuesday, but that
was down from as much as 13.96 cents a lb last week.
The most-active December contract finished down 1.19
cents, or 1.5 percent, at 76.49 cents a lb.
Inventories in the United States, the world's top exporter,
have been tightening after farmers harvested less than initially
forecast and year-to-date exports have beat expectations.
The situation has left nearby prices at a steep premium for
months, especially amid rising expectations for a sharp increase
in U.S. output in the 2014/15 crop year that begins on Aug. 1.
Open interest data revealed the extent of the liquidation in
the July contract. Total market open interest has shriveled to
the lowest since late 2011, dropping to 145,800 lots on Monday
from 157,280 lots previously, ICE data showed.
The vast majority of the 11,480-lot drop was in the July
contract. Just over 3,000 lots, equating to 300,000 bales,
remain on the board.
That would be a relatively big delivery, potentially
depleting certified stocks. Holders of cotton pledged to give up
just 10,100 bales in the July expiry in the first delivery
notice on Monday night.
The delivery notice period for the cotton No. 2 contract
lasts for about three weeks.
Newedge USA LLC, Louis Dreyfus Commodities unit
Term Commodities, and ADM Investor Services had so far issued
notices to receive bales, according to the most recent ICE data.
Stocks continued to rise, hitting 439,198 bales on Monday,
up from 436,979 previously, exchange data showed on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Lisa Shumaker)