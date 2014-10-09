* Export sales dropped last week even as prices slipped
* Market braces for USDA's monthly crop report due Friday
NEW YORK Oct 9 Cotton futures fell over 1.5
percent on Thursday after U.S. export data revealed a sharp
slump in sales last week, kindling concerns about weakening
appetite for fiber from foreign mills.
Sales data showed U.S. exporters sold just under 69,000
bales of cotton in the week to Oct. 2, down 70 percent from the
previous week and 35 percent lower than the prior four-week
period, and included cancellations from Mexico and Colombia.
The news drove the most-active December cotton contract on
ICE Futures U.S. to their intraday low of 63.12 cents.
Prices finished down 0.95 cent, or 1.5 percent, at 63.94 cents a
lb.
"Higher prices do not seem fundamentally supportable,
despite prospects for additional weather problems in the Memphis
territory," said INTL FCStone analysts in a note.
"The problem remains a lack of demand."
Traders were alarmed that demand fell even as prices
languished below 62 cents, their lowest in five years, with
worries mounting over import demand in top consumer China in
2015 as Beijing overhauls its cotton policy.
Traders hope the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly
crop report due at midday (1600 GMT) on Friday would provide
some direction. Some have speculated the government may cut
again its forecast for the U.S. crop due to bad weather and
lower its estimate for China's imports.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Marguerita Choy)