NEW YORK, June 3 The daily trading limit for all ICE cotton No. 2 futures delivery months will increase to 5 cents per pound above or below the prior day's settlement price, ICE Futures U.S. said in a notice on Monday. The change from the prior three-cent limit is effective with the start of trading on Tuesday. It was triggered after the most-active cotton contract closed limit up on Monday. The benchmark July cotton contract closed up 3 cents, or 3.8 percent, at 82.36 cents a lb. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by David Gregorio)