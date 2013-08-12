* USDA forecasts for 2013/14 output lower than expected
* U.S. output seen at four-year low on reduced yields
* Revisions seen less bullish due to China stocks
NEW YORK, Aug 12 The U.S. Department of
Agriculture on Monday lowered its forecast for U.S. and global
cotton production in the 2013/14 crop year and reduced its
outlook for record global inventories.
The USDA cut its projection for output in the United States,
the world's top cotton exporter, on lower yields; it cut its
forecast for output in China, the world's largest cotton
producer, on unfavorable weather.
The changes prompted the USDA to also reduce its projections
for ending stocks, though worldwide inventories are still
expected to be at a record high by the end of the crop year that
began on Aug. 1.
The USDA's new forecast pegged U.S. production at 13.05
million bales, the smallest crop in four years. That was down
from a July forecast of 13.50 million bales and below median
expectations of 13.75 million bales in a Reuters poll conducted
ahead of the report.
The outlook for production and stocks below trade
expectations lifted prices on ICE Futures U.S. to their
highest level since mid-June.
"The fact that the USDA reduced the crop is significant and
it may indicate the (crop) could be smaller yet," said John
Flanagan of Flanagan Trading Corp in North Carolina.
The lower production is expected to leave U.S. ending
stocks, known as carryover, at a three-year low of 2.80 million
bales, below the July outlook of 2.90 million bales.
Median expectations ahead of the report pegged the U.S.
carryover at 3.0 million bales.
Dealers said the smaller U.S. supplies will support futures
prices even if output in other countries, particularly China,
can meet demand. China is the world's top cotton consumer.
U.S. exports will total 10.60 million bales this year, the
USDA said, down from a July forecast of 11 million bales.
Exports last year were an estimated 13.10 million bales.
GLOBAL OUTLOOK SEEN LESS BULLISH
The USDA lowered its expectations for global output to
116.38 million bales from a July forecast of 118.02 million
bales amid unfavorable weather and reduced output in China.
While that was well below trade expectations for production
of 118.5 million bales, it was seen as less bullish for global
prices than the U.S. revisions because of China's huge
inventories, dealers said.
The country's production is expected to total 33 million
bales, compared with a July forecast of 34 million bales.
China is still expected to hold more than 60 percent of
record global inventories of 93.77 million bales by end-July
2014, lowered from a previous forecast of 94.34 million bales.
China's stocks are forecast to total 58.26 million bales by
the end of July 2014, down slightly from last month's forecast
of 58.93 million bales.
The updated outlook did little to change expectations that
uncertainty over Chinese demand will continue to hang over the
marketplace, dealers said.
Beijing began building its reserves in 2011, paying above
global prices to support farmers. The country has said
previously that it will continue to stockpile this year.
The policy has led to voracious demand for lower-priced
foreign cotton in the world's top textile market.
"There is always going to be wondering over whether we get a
change or not. We're all waiting for news on China's policy,"
said Sharon Johnson, a cotton specialist with KCG Futures in
Atlanta.
Any increased demand for imports on China's lower output
could be met by other origins, particularly India, she said.
The USDA raised its forecast for exports in India, the
world's second-largest producer, to 6.25 million bales, up from
a previous projection of 5.8 million bales.
