* U.S. cotton stocks to reach lowest since 2010/11
* Global stocks forecast revised down, still at record level
* China to hold 2/3 of record inventories
NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. cotton stocks will reach
their lowest level in three years by the end of the 2013/14 crop
year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on
Wednesday, as it reduced its U.S. production forecast to below
industry expectations.
The reduced forecast comes as global supplies outside of
China have been tightening on heavy demand for imported cotton
headed to the world's top textile market.
The USDA also lowered its forecast for global inventories
for the crop year through July 2014, though that number would
still represent a record level and surpass industry
expectations.
The United States will hold 2.6 million 480-lb bales of
cotton by the end of July 2014, the USDA said in its monthly
report. That would be the lowest level since the 2010/11 crop
year.
The top exporter will produce 13.5 million bales of cotton
in the upcoming crop year, the USDA said on Wednesday, lowering
its May forecast of 14 million bales.
That figure is below the median industry forecast of almost
14 million bales, based on a poll of cooperatives, traders and
analysts.
"The U.S. numbers, in particular new crop, are friendly" if
not bullish, said Sharon Johnson, a cotton specialist with
Knight Futures.
Global inventories will reach a record of 92.49 million
bales next year, though that was slightly reduced from the
USDA's May forecast of 92.74 million bales.
The government's carryover forecast outstrips industry
expectations of 88.9 million bales.
More than two-thirds of the global carryover is expected to
become part of China's stocks, where inventories will total
58.93 million bales by the end of July 2014, the USDA said.
Beijing began a stockpiling program in 2011, paying above
global prices to support farmers.
The country has recently said it is rethinking that policy,
as China's textile mills are struggling due to high domestic
fiber prices.
Cotton futures extended gains following the USDA report.
The most-active December contract on ICE Futures U.S.
climbed 2.52 cents, or 2.96 percent, to 87.70 cents a lb by 1:31
p.m. (1731 GMT) on Wednesday, extending earlier gains to reach a
high of 87.75 cents a lb.
That was the highest level for the third-month contract
since April.
