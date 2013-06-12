* USDA report on U.S. market points to turnaround after surplus * Prices rally over 3 pct after report * U.S. cotton stocks to reach lowest since 2010/11 * Global outlook mainly unchanged (New throughout; Adds market comment, updates prices) NEW YORK, June 12 The U.S. government on Wednesday lowered its forecast for cotton inventory in the United States for the upcoming season to below expectations due to a lower-than-expected crop as drought ravages Texas, the country's biggest producing state. In one of its most bullish monthly cotton reports in years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture cut its forecast for the U.S. carryover by 400,000 bales to 2.6 million 480-lb bales, lowered its crop forecast and increased its price forecasts for the upcoming 2013/14 season to 15 percent from the current year. The revised outlook sent prices on ICE Futures U.S. up over 3 percent to their highest level since April. The surplus, known as carryover, for the season starting on Aug. 1 would be the country's lowest in three years and is well below industry forecasts of 3.07 million ahead of the report. The improved outlook also marks a turnaround for the domestic market, the world's third largest producer, which has struggled to whittle down a big excess of stock after a surge in output in recent years. While the U.S. picture has brightened, the global one remains bearish, with the USDA leaving most of its world forecasts largely unchanged on Wednesday. The government still expects a record global surplus and more than 60 percent of world supplies will be held in China, the world's largest textile industry, where the government has been hoarding fiber for the past three years. "Traders of all types remain confounded by the bullish U.S. situation versus the obviously bearish world fundamentals," said INTL FCStone analyst Andy Ryan. Beijing's stockpiling policy remains the "big wild card" as the government looks to make sweeping changes to head off a potential crisis for the country's textile mills. Until there is some some clarity over the program, the market will be roiled by U.S. weather, he said. In Wednesday's report, expectations that farmers in the Southwest will abandon crops due to dry weather prompted the government to cut its U.S. crop estimate by 500,000 bales to 13.5 million bales for the upcoming year. That output estimate is down more than 20 percent from this year and below industry forecasts of almost 14 million. In the spring planting season, U.S. farmers have also switched to higher-priced grains, data shows. The report also forecast a drop in exports. The USDA raised its estimate for prices for the next marketing year by 5 cents to between 73-93 cents per lb from last month. That would be up 15 percent from this year. On Wednesday, cotton was the best performing commodity out of 19 commodities in the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index . The most-active December contract on ICE Futures U.S. jumped 2.89 cents, or 3.4 percent, to settle at 88.07 cents a lb, after touching 88.18 cents a lb, the highest level since April. While merchants and farmers will be encouraged by the better market conditions, the prospect of higher prices and lower supplies will likely reignite concerns about their impact on textile mills' appetite for raw cotton. Most remember the roiling of 2011 when prices soared to $2.2 per lb, its highest since the U.S. Civil War in the 1860s, only to plunge almost as quickly as demand evaporated. Mills used more lower-priced manmade fiber instead. Current prices are still well below those highs, but the reasons behind the rally - China's stockpiling and crop losses in Texas - are similar to the current market. LESS BRIGHT GLOBAL MARKET The outlook for the global market will likely reinforce concerns among mills that China is tightening its grip on global supply just as Beijing prepares to overhaul its stockpiling policy that has underpinned prices and bolstered demand. The USDA lowered its forecast for global inventories for the crop year through July 2014 slightly to 92.49 million from 92.74 million in May due to reduced expectations for global output, though that number would still represent a record level and surpass industry expectations. More than two-thirds of the global carryover is expected to be held in China, where inventories will total 58.93 million bales by the end of July 2014, the USDA said. That is 64 percent of the global carryover in 2013/14 and up from 58.18 million bales last month, the USDA said on Wednesday. "This level of stocks within China is not sustainable and the larger they grow, the more likely Beijing is to act," said Knight Futures cotton specialist Sharon Johnson. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid, Carol Bishopric and Andrew Hay)