Aug 10 (IFR) - Markets have reacted negatively to Belize's
indicative restructuring proposals, published on the central
bank website this week, with some predicting a protracted
negotiation process unlikely to be completed before the Central
American country's next coupon payment is due August 20.
Given that looming deadline, and the less than favorable
terms, Citigroup analysts describe Belize's announcement as a
"threat of a credit event rather than a willingness to
negotiate," adding that it would not be surprising if the
government does not pay the 8.5% rate should it fail to reach an
agreement with creditors by then.
In his budget speech for fiscal year 2012-13, Prime Minister
Dean Barrow said the government had made room for overall
debt-service payments at BZ$200.7 (US$83m), of which BZ$174.5m
is tied to external debt. However, it had been assumed that the
government wished to cut a deal with creditors before payment on
the 2029 bond on August 20, when it steps up to 8.5% from 6.0%.
"The committee will convene to discuss a response, but we
are not taking the indicative scenarios very seriously," said AJ
Mediratta, a partner at Greylock Capital Management and chairman
of the ad-hoc committee of holders of the 2029s formed to engage
the government.
"They simply haven't made a case for a restructuring of this
magnitude, based on the information they have shared with us.
They are talking about restructuring terms that are worse than
Greece."
Belize wants to discuss three restructuring proposals with
holders of its 2029s, the so-called superbond, so that can it
"close the financing gaps facing the country in a sustainable
manner."
These include a 2% par bond maturing in 2062 with a 15-year
grace period and no principal reduction, a discount bond due
2042 with a coupon that steps up from 1% to 2% in 2019 and to 4%
in 2026 and has no grace period, or a 3.5% discount bond due
2042 with a five-year grace period. Both discount bonds would
involve a 45% principal reduction.
Under these scenarios, Citigroup analysts value the 2029s as
low as 20, a considerable drop form the low 50s seen in the
secondary market prior to the government's announcement.
In order to maintain a balanced budget, the government needs
to have an average interest rate of around 2%, given that it is
running a primary surplus of 2% of GDP and has total debt,
including contingent liabilities, of around 100% of GDP, Carl
Ross, managing director of investments at Oppenheimer, said
earlier this year.
It is contingent liabilities from disputed claims of former
shareholders in nationalized telecom and electricity companies
that are seen as the true wild card -- and the reason Belize
finds itself renegotiating its debt for a second time in just
five years.
The government has said that those claims will be rolled
into any restructuring negotiation, though it is not yet clear
if the government can reach a resolution with shareholders in
the first place.
The ad-hoc committee is made up of holders of more than
US$200m of the 2029s.
"We are sympathetic, but this is also the most organized and
unified group of bondholders that has been involved in a recent
sovereign debt restructuring," said committee head Mediratta.
"We expect to have a proper and good faith negotiation based
upon ability to pay."
White Oak is advising the government, while BroadSpan is
advising bondholders.
