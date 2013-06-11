June 11 (IFR) - Global credit markets were battered on Tuesday in tandem with stocks, as renewed worries about central bank support spooked an already jittery market into another massive sell-off.

Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury touched a 14-month high of 2.293% during the rout, while the primary US credit markets again ground to a halt as buyers and sellers alike try to read the tea leaves of an exceptionally skittish market.

All asset classes from government bonds to emerging markets to corporate debt, commodities and derivatives took a hit, as investors fled holdings for cash without any clear sign of the overall market's direction.

The Bank of Japan's decision not to launch new bond-buying stimulus started the ball rolling downhill on Tuesday, but with the ECB in court in Germany over its asset purchases - and the guessing game over the US Fed's intentions in full swing - there were plenty of negative signs to egg on the market's bears.

The sell-off comes weeks into an extended burst of rates volatility in Treasuries, which has seen the 10-year yield rise 65 basis points since May 3, sending shock waves through the markets.

"I expect this volatility will continue," said Rajeev Sharma, portfolio manager at First Investors Management Company.

"We have broken through some levels on the 10-year very quickly, and I expect heavy selling across spread product to continue for a while."

CENTRAL BANK FOCUS

Central banks from the European Central Bank (ECB) to the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to the Federal Reserve have been buying bonds to help struggling economies and keep bond yields from rising too high.

But Tuesday marked a kind of triple whammy for such asset purchases, as the BoJ said it would not increase the bond purchases under its stimulus plan, Germany's highest court began investigating the legality of the ECB purchases and the Fed prepared for its forthcoming Open Market Committee meeting next week - which many believe could see the beginning of a tapering in its quantitative easing.

All that combined with recent volatility to spook investors, who dumped assets Tuesday in favor of cash.

Across Europe, government 10-year yields were up in Italy (+7 bp to 4.36%), Spain (+8bp to 4.68%) and Portugal (+20bp to 6.40%).

In Asia, though China's markets were closed, Japan's Nikkei stock index closed down nearly 200 points at 13,317.

And in the US, while stocks also sold off, the Treasury 10-year hit its highest level since April 2012 before falling back slightly to 2.23%.

The CDX IG20, a commonly used index of investment-grade credit default swaps, hit an intraday wide of 87bp, erasing recent gains and bringing the index back to early April levels.

Meanwhile the yen surged against the dollar - it rose more than 2% to 96.47 - a move that surprised some in the market as much as any of the massive bond and equity selling.

"The dollar should be going up right now... the yen isn't following the Nikkei any more," said one emerging markets investor.

"It seems that nothing is working the way it used to," the investor told IFR. "All I have in front of me are sell orders - no buy orders."

ISSUANCE FREEZE

The bond market has been on an enormous bull run for months, with both investment-grade and junk-bond issuers able to sell debt at historically low coupon, or interest, rates.

But the sharp spike in Treasury rates has meant enormous losses for investors who purchased recent deals - and investors are now demanding a higher rate of return before buying into most new offers.

That has frozen debt issuance. Tuesday was the fourth out of five sessions with no new US dollar bonds sold - an unusual dry spell in what has been a white-hot market.

Last week saw the first time that an investment-grade bond deal was yanked from the market since April, while otherwise appealing deals have been attracting smaller than expected order books.

In turn, bond yield spreads are inevitably being pushed wider as investors get more choosy about which deals to buy into, and more aggressive about selling off holdings they don't want.

"There have been heavy redemptions this week," said one leveraged finance trader. "And with more uncertainty and volatility today, the redemptions are probably going to continue."

Even so, many believe that talk of the US Fed scaling back its asset purchases is premature, and that the spate of selling is an opportunity for traders who still have appetite for risk.

Michael Collins, a senior portfolio manager at Prudential, said he did not believe that the Fed would allow retail selling to spiral out of control - and that big institutional investors like insurance companies and pension funds will eventually step in.

"I really feel the market is setting up to be a buying opportunity," Collins said, "because of all of this selling is technically driven."