LONDON, Sept 24 Emerging market capital inflows are the lowest since the late 1990s and foreign exchange reserve growth is the slowest in over 20 years, according to research from U.S. bank Citi.

These twin developments, together with the fading impact from years of central banks' "quantitative easing" bond buying since the 2008-09 global financial crisis, are intensifying the downward pressure on world growth.

Net capital flows into emerging markets "are now, at best, stalling," Citi said in a report published late on Wednesday titled: "Has the world reached its credit limit? Why EM weakness is having such a large impact."

They last stood at $84 billion over the past four quarters, lower than in the aftermath of the global crisis and the lowest since the aftermath of the 1997-98 Asian crisis.

Since 2000 emerging markets have attracted around $8 trillion of capital. But annual growth in emerging markets' foreign exchange reserves is now the slowest in over 20 years at less than 2 percent, suggesting a bleaker global growth outlook.

Citi's economics team led by Willem Buiter this week cut its 2015 global growth forecasts to 2.6 percent from 2.7 percent, and to 2.9 percent from 3.1 percent for 2016.

"That's the fourth consecutive downgrade to the 2016 forecast. Risks probably remain to the downside," they said in a separate note also published on Wednesday.

The stimulus provided by central banks in developed economies is being offset by tightening liquidity in emerging markets. Total central bank asset purchases are now negative on a rolling three-month measure, compared with around $300 billion at the start of the year.

In early 2009 they stood closer to $800 billion.

That turnaround is entirely down to emerging market central banks selling assets to mitigate the damage to their exchange rates and economies from weaker demand, falling commodity prices and financial market turmoil.

Shrinking emerging market liquidity and capital flows have a disproportionate impact on economic growth because the "multiplier effects" - the increase in final income arising from any new injection of spending - is greater in these markets.

"For emerging markets, reserve contraction means money destroyed. Even a deceleration in credit growth is negative for GDP growth. Credit growth requires willing borrowers as well as lenders - we may be nearing the limits for both," Citi said. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)