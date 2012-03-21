NEW YORK, March 21 (IFR) - AIG, the giant US insurer that
famously received a mega-government bailout during the 2008
financial crisis, had to turn away investors who were clamoring
to lend it money this week.
Bolstered by a series of multi-billion dollar equity
initiatives in recent weeks, AIG attracted more than
$3.5 billion of demand for a $2 billion offering of three- and
five-year notes -- even though it did not offer anything in the
way of a pickup over its secondary spreads to entice investors.
The price paid also demonstrated how far the insurer has
come in the past few months.
The 245 basis point spread over Treasuries on its $750
million of 3.00% three-year notes, and a 265 basis point launch
spread on its $1.25 billion of 3.8% five-year bonds, are almost
half what the issuer's spread levels were at the beginning of
the year.
And if that were not enough evidence that things have
changed, its new three- and five-year notes tightened in spread
the next day in a softer market in which other new bond issues
came under pressure.
"I am more constructive on AIG following their
fourth-quarter results," said David Knutson, a senior
bank analyst at Legal & General Investment Management in the US,
who said AIG was among a select group of new issues that looked
attractive in recent weeks.
The success of the bond deal follows moves earlier this
month to sell the majority of its stake in Asian insurer AIA for
HK$46.7 billion (US$6bn), and last week's $6 billion secondary
sale of AIG shares by the US government, $3 billion of which AIG
bought back.
That is good news for bond holders because it demonstrates
AIG's intention to eventually prise itself away from the US
government which rescued it with an $182 billion bailout in
2008. The US Treasury still holds 1.25 billion AIG shares or
69.5% of the company, worth about $35.8 billion.
Even though the public equity injection doesn't cost AIG
anything more than private equity holders' stakes, it's
in AIG's interest to become a fully private-sector firm again
"because there are always concerns in an investor's mind that
it's not as flexible with regard to business initiatives while
the government has a large stake," said Knutson.
While some other borrowers, such as Rio Tinto, were barely
able to tighten in pricing from announcement to launch on the
same day AIG launched its deal, the insurer was able to ratchet
in spreads by as much as 20bp from initial price talk.
The 245bp pricing on the three-year, for instance, compared
with initial price thoughts of 260-265bp, while the five-year
was priced 10bp tighter than original unofficial talk of 275bp.
Despite the tight pricing, and the fact that AIG
five-year spreads have tightened as much as 250bp so far this
year, the new three- and five-year bonds continued to be bid up
in the aftermarket.
A day after pricing, the new five-year was quoted at 262bp
bid, 257bp offered from pricing of 265bp, and the three-year was
quoted at 235bp/230bp from pricing of 245bp.
AIG recorded a solid performance from its core property and
casualty business in the fourth quarter of 2011, reporting a
US$1.3 billion pre-tax operating income from insurance
operations.
For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and
guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:
U.S. corporate bond price quotations...
U.S. credit default swap column........
U.S. credit default swap news..........
European corporate bond market report..
European corporate bond market report..
Credit default swap guide..............
Fixed income guide......
U.S. swap spreads report...............
U.S. Treasury market report............
U.S. Treasury outlook...
U.S. municipal bond market report......