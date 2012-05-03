May 3 (IFR) - GlaxoSmithKline Capital locked in the lowest
coupons any UK company has ever achieved on US dollar bonds
this week, leading a flurry of European corporates to the Yankee
market.
Swamped with more than US$15bn of demand, the pharmaceutical
giant was able to raise US$5bn of three, five and 10-year notes
with coupons of just 0.75%, 1.5% and 2.85%, respectively.
Led by Barclays, Citigroup, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley,
Glaxo priced at spreads that some bankers say showed
savings of as much as 75bp on a swapped basis versus the cost of
issuing in euros.
Other European Yankees issued last week included BP Capital
Markets' US$3bn of fives and 10s; Telefonaktiebolaget
LM Ericsson's US$1bn of 10s; Pearson plc's
US$500m of 10s and ABB Finance's benchmark offering
today.
All of the deals were a resounding success in terms of
funding cost, due to the attractive basis swap levels as well as
strong appetite from investors starved of supply in April.
"The fact that these corporate issuers can raise funds at a
lower cost than they can at home is the main reason why they are
here," said Jennifer Powers, head of investment grade capital
markets, Americas, at RBS.
"The US dollar market has proven itself to be capable of
efficiently placing bonds in size and across the yield curve,"
Powers said.
Yankees have accounted for 46% of the year's US volume so
far - a welcome development for underwriters at a time when
capital expenditure and M&A are barely evident as drivers of
issuance.
'SUBSTANTIAL SAVINGS'
The three-year basis swap from dollars to euros was around
50bp this week, while the five-year in the low 40s.
"It's materially cheaper to raise funds in dollars for these
issuers," said one investment grade debt capital markets banker.
"It's not 10bp that could go either way. They are looking at
substantial savings which, depending on the name, are maybe 25bp
at one end to 50-75bp at the other."
At a launch spread of 103bp, for example, BP priced its
US$1.25bn 1.846% 2017s about 57bp less than what it would have
paid in euros, said one banker.
Its US$1.75bn 3.245% 2022s, which had a launch spread of
133bp, priced about 20bp cheaper than they would have done in
euros.
For its part, Glaxo is said to have saved 75bp on its
three-year, 50bp on its five-year and came about flat on the
10-year versus pricing in euros, although savings are probably
even larger still, given the difficulty of getting US$5bn done
in one hit in the euro market.
The company benefited not just from the fact that it's a
blue-chip name with a strong credit story, but also because it
hasn't issued in dollars since 2008.
Glaxo priced its US$1bn three-year at 45bp, from whispers of
65bp-70bp, or 9-10bp inside comparables. Its US$2bn 1.5% 2017s
came at 75bp, 15bp tighter than whispers and a negative 10bp in
concession, while its US$2bn 10-year priced at 100bp - also 15bp
tighter than initial thoughts or a negative 4-6bp to comps.
The savings are obvious, even before considering size,
launch spread and new issue concessions in euros: At 75bp, its
new US dollar five-year swaps back to Euribor flat.
And more Yankees are certainly on their way, said Paul
Spivack, Morgan Stanley's head of investment grade syndicate in
the Americas.
"The big swing factor will be the accessibility of the
European banks," Spivack told IFR.
For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and
guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:
U.S. corporate bond price quotations...
U.S. credit default swap column........
U.S. credit default swap news..........
European corporate bond market report..
European corporate bond market report..
Credit default swap guide..............
Fixed income guide......
U.S. swap spreads report...............
U.S. Treasury market report............
U.S. Treasury outlook...
U.S. municipal bond market report......