May 4 (IFR) - High-yield issuance has slowed in recent weeks as the need for refinancing has dried up, while M&A activity has still not picked up in any meaningful way.

"The pipeline is weak and there is a sense that there's not a lot of refinancing candidates," said one syndicate manager. "We aren't seeing investors pile in with huge orders, either. They are credit-pickers, investing in companies they like."

He added that the market is not looking for riskier credits right now. Indeed, two lower rated deals on the calendar, American Gaming Systems and MBI Energy, both of which were meant to price last week, are still in the pipeline with the timing uncertain.

"Middle of the road, fairway credits are getting down easily. It's the smaller, illiquid, over-leveraged names that aren't," the manager said.

"Investors are putting in half-orders unless the deal is so compelling or priced wide enough. The market is just too tight right now."

The Barclays Capital high-yield index showed the average option adjusted spread tightening in at 572bp on Thursday compared to 586bp last Friday. The average yield to worst stands at 6.96%, down from 7.12% last week.

In that tight market, rising interest rates in the medium term have become a bigger concern as deals price at or near record lows. Some issuance this year has been able to get done in the 5% range, but high-yield investors don't typically hedge interest rate risk.

Bob Levine, retired founder of Nomura's corporate research and asset management division, and author of the new book "How to Make Money in Junk Bonds," told IFR that demand in the upper-tier companies got ahead of itself and that European and US buyers dipped into high-quality high-yield names and drove prices lower.

"Yields have come down a lot, too much," said Levine, who maintains a strong credit analysis strategy when investing in the high-yield market.

His "strong horse method," as he calls it, looks for companies with strong operations and very little business risk that can support their debt load.

In its weekly Market Outlook, Moody's pointed out that corporate defaults have edged higher in recent months amid nervy financial markets as well as the unsteady economy recovery.

It said the boom in high-yield issuance earlier in the year would normally have helped reduce the default rate by providing better access to financing. But for many companies, this has been insufficient to offset the damage caused by inadequate profit growth.

The agency said warnings of a pick-up in defaults were seen in the volatile performance of shares in high-yield debt issuers. On the markets level, this concentration of highly leveraged issuers leaves the junk market vulnerable to negative economic shocks, which have occurred with greater frequency in recent years.

Moody's also noted that, aside from heightened volatility, the cluster of firms with exceptionally low ratings has elevated default risk.

It was once a rarity to see companies rates Caa or lower, but now they hold a substantial share of the high yield universe.

In the 1980's there were eight issuers on average with such ratings, accounting for 2% of the junk universe. Now, there are 436 businesses with a Caa or lower, or 21% of the high yield market, the ratings agency said.

The average one-year default rate for B rated issuers of 4.0% compares to Caa's 13.9%.

Moody's is expecting the speculative-grade default rate to rise to 3.3% by end of 2012 from 2.8% at the end of the first quarter.

S&P said this week that its US corporate default rate rose slightly in April to an estimated 2.6%, from 2.5% in March and 2.4% in February.

