May 10 (IFR) - Price appreciation in the high-yield market is looking limited this year, with investors expecting total return will now come mainly from coupon-clipping.

According to the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Master II high-yield index, the average yield to worst stood at 6.95% on Thursday, close to its all-time low of 6.66% on May 20 2011.

In the current cycle, the average yield peaked at 9.1% last October.

While market yields may be reaching all-time tights, the option-adjusted spread is 594bp today, still nearly 150bp wider than the all-time tight of 453bp seen last February, which provides some cushion in the market. One strategist said that spreads won't get close to the 453bp level without a Treasury move.

"During the first one-third of the year, total returns in high-yield are above 7%, which is not a sustainable pace for the rest of the year," said Wesley Sparks, head of US fixed income and fund manager at Schroder Investment Management.

"Approximately 40% of the high-yield bond universe is now call-constrained, limiting further price appreciation potential for the market."

The remainder of this year's returns will mainly come from coupon-clipping, which is still viewed positively.

"Even though valuations look a little full, the overall fundamentals supporting them can still provide competitive returns based on income return," said Todd Youngberg, global investment director of fixed income and head of high-yield investments at Aviva Investments.

Renewed concerns out of the eurozone region brought some risk-off tone back to the market in recent weeks, but Youngberg said: "The main risks in high-yield are probability of default and severity of loss. Some of these headlines have very little relevance to those two risks."

He said that high-yield fundamentals remain very strong, given the current strength of corporate balance sheets, which have been helped by the large refinancing wave of recent years.

"Balance-sheet strength is really good. In my 20 years-plus in high-yield, it's hard to find a time where I've seen balance-sheet strength this good," said Youngberg.

"Overall interest service is very strong as well. It's a good environment for corporate credit when it comes to fundamental strength."

As yields have moved in this year, issuers have been able to price some deals with extremely low coupons.

A risk-off period that started in early April forced issuers to widen out pricing last month, but now some issuers are back at it again. On Monday, DISH Network's two-part offering was one of the most tightly priced deals in recent memory.

DISH DBS, a subsidiary of DISH Network, priced an increased US$1.9bn two-part bond offering through Deutsche Bank sole books.

A US$900m five-year bullet senior unsecured tranche priced at 4.625% at par, which was tight of its 4.75% area talk (and even tighter than its 5%-5.125% initial price thoughts).

Another US$1bn in 10-year bullet notes priced at 5.875% at par, which was the wide end of the 5.75%-5.875% talk.

The Ba2/BB- rated offering was upsized from US$1.5bn at pricing. The notes, which will pre-fund 2013-2014 maturities, traded a bit lower in the secondary market. The five-year tranche is quoted today at 99-99.50, while the 10-year is off a bit less at 99.75-100.

Considered to be a new-money deal -- the existing bonds won't be taken out until 2013 and 2014, so this bond deal did not refinance any existing debt -- it was one of the tightest true high-yield bond offerings priced in recent years.

DISH's tight level was also notable given the negative tone in the equity markets in the days leading up to pricing, and as volatility from the Greek and French elections over the weekend put pressure on the markets on Monday.

Meanwhile Ford Motor Credit returned to the market on Thursday with a US$1.25bn three-year offering. With split ratings at Ba1/BB+/BBB-, the senior unsecured notes priced at a much tighter 2.75% level via Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and RBS joint books. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Ford Motor Credit was upgraded by Fitch Ratings on April 24, and investors expect the other rating agencies to follow suit. The deal, which priced at par and inside of its already tight 2.875% talk, was sold off of the investment-grade desk.

