NEW YORK, May 11 (IFR) - The sub-prime auto ABS primary
market is making a spirited comeback, helped by a rising
conviction among investors that the asset class is a solid yield
play in current markets.
The rush to buy ABS has already led to some established
issuers cutting back on investor allocations, while smaller
issuers are now making plans to raise sizeable funds from the
market.
The extra yield that sub-prime auto ABS offers to investors
- compared with the prime-auto sector - has been the main draw.
The fact that auto ABS as a whole has fared better than expected
has also helped to boost interest.
Fitch said in March that prime auto loan ABS delinquencies
and annualised net losses had declined 24% and 11%
month-on-month. In the sub-prime sector, 60-plus-days
delinquencies sank by 25% to 2.56% month-on-month, to the lowest
level in just under a year.
Expectations are that these loss levels will improve further
during the first half of 2012 and, as a result, secondary
activity in auto ABS has gone up several notches with spreads
consistently tightening.
"After the credit crunch, borrowers de-leveraged. So the few
debts they have outstanding are essential and borrowers are
really making an effort to make the asset last, pay on time and
almost never default," said Jim Harrington, a well-known ABS
investor who worked until recently at Ryan Labs Asset
Management.
"So I would also include borrowers' credit metrics and the
quality of the actual asset - the car - along with the 'better'
borrower as contributing reasons to the recent success of
sub-prime auto."
Against that background, issuers are getting bolder.
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Santander last Monday announced and
priced on the same day - an unusual event in the ABS world -
Santander's US$1.25bn Triple A rated Santander Auto (SDART)
2012-3.
Tranches with average lives of 0.85 and 1.76 years priced at
EDSF plus 35bp and 55bp respectively, while the short-term money
market class printed at 8bp less than interpolated Libor -
slightly tighter than a Santander deal on March 14.
"I heard it was so oversubscribed that most investors were
annoyed with how small allocations had to be," said one ABS
banker.
Funds that had opted to perform full credit work on the deal
may have missed out, because pricing was finalised at 2:30pm on
Monday afternoon, just hours after the deal had been announced
at 9:45am that morning, said a banker.
There was also a so-called protected lead order made by a
buyside account, which limited the amount that was available to
other investors.
SMALL TIME
This rise in activity is encouraging debut issuance from a
number of smaller auto companies. Exeter Finance Corp, which
raised US$200m from an ABS deal in March, is planning to
establish a more consistent, long-term issuance programme,
according to its CEO Mark Floyd.
"We are expecting to announce a larger deal in August or
September after which, in 2013, we expect to complete at least
three to four such ABS," he said.
Smaller auto companies such as Exeter are finding the
issuance conditions favourable even though they have to pay a
premium compared with larger issuers. Across tranches, a
relatively small auto ABS debut issuer generally has to pay
around 100bp-200bp more than established issuers, based on
recent issues.
"The auto ABS market has become a vital funding resource for
auto companies thanks to a strong bid for the product because of
its shorter maturity and the fact that it performed much better
than other asset classes during the downturn," said Floyd.
"We are at the moment also seeing interest through all
tranches with ratings from Triple A to Double B from
institutional investors, which is a strong vote of confidence in
the product," he added.
For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and
guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:
U.S. corporate bond price quotations...
U.S. credit default swap column........
U.S. credit default swap news..........
European corporate bond market report..
European corporate bond market report..
Credit default swap guide..............
Fixed income guide......
U.S. swap spreads report...............
U.S. Treasury market report............
U.S. Treasury outlook...
U.S. municipal bond market report......
(Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan and Charles Williams;
Editing by Matthew Davies)