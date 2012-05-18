NEW YORK, May 18 (IFR) - Pressure on the mining industry
amid a global economic slowdown has not deterred a handful of
mining companies from tapping the high-yield market with five
deals emerging in recent weeks.
The flurry of deals are hitting as returns on the sector are
starting to shrink. The metals and mining sector of the Barclays
US high-yield index has returned -1.34% in May to date,
underperforming the overall market's -0.84%.
Commodities are falling as growth slows in major production
centers like China and India, while fears about Greece have
heightened risk aversion across the broader markets.
China's industrial output slowed to 9.3% in April, down from
11.9% in March and 13.4% in April 2011. India's industrial
production contracted by 3.5% in March from the year earlier.
Three-month copper hit a four-month low on Wednesday.
"For the mining sector, we are at a point where there are
questions about global economic growth, so people have backed
away," said one investor.
Not surprisingly, issuers are paying up to get their deals
through.
Take Inmet Mining, a Canadian mid-tier global
mining company with a primary focus on copper and zinc mining.
Inmet has a market capitalization of $3.5 billion and reported
EBITDA of $600 million.
It tapped the market on Tuesday with a $1.5 billion sale of
eight-year non-call four senior notes. Proceeds of the deal,
rated B1/B+, will be used to fund capex including development
capital for the Cobre Panama mine, and general corporate
purposes.
The deal was originally sized at $1 billion but as price
talk of 8.25%-8.50% emerged, leads JP Morgan and Credit Suisse
upsized the notes by $500 million.
At that size, however, investors demanded more yield.
"Inmet has struggled from the beginning," said one
high-yield investor. "The problem with it is it's a development
deal. So I'm essentially lending them venture capital, real
estate money for a mere 8.5%. It's not enough."
This kind of pushback resulted in leads widening price talk
to 8.75%-9% to entice buyers. It was heard that three accounts
anchored the book at this level, putting in triple digit orders.
The deal ended up pricing at 8.75% at 98.584 to yield 9%.
PAYING A PREMIUM
Inmet's deal comes after Thompson Creek's $200
million Caa2/CCC+ rated seven-year non-call four senior
offering, which priced two weeks ago at a high 12.50% yield
through JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank and RBC.
Last May, the company was able to achieve a 7.375% coupon on
a high-yield bond.
Both issues were used to finance development of the Mt
Milligan copper-gold mine, which has since been hit by flat
molybdenum production and falling prices.
On Friday, Molycorp, a rare metals mining company,
was slated to price a $650 million eight-year non-call four
senior secured offering, rated B2/B. Morgan Stanley and Credit
Suisse are joint books on the deal, which was talked at
9.5%-9.75%.
Proceeds will be used to finance a part of the cash portion
of the Neo Material Technologies acquisition.
HudBay Minerals is in the market with a B3/B rated
$400 million eight-year non-call four senior notes offering,
talked at 9.75% area, through BofA Merrill sole books. Proceeds
will be used for general corporate purposes, development
projects in Manitoba and, if approved, the development of the
Constancia mining project in Peru. HudBay Minerals is an
integrated mining company focused on copper, gold and silver.
On Thursday, Allied Nevada Gold announced a CAD400
million seven-year non-call four senior unsecured notes
offering, rated B3/B, through Scotia and GMP joint books to fund
the expansion of the Hycroft Mine in Nevada.
Allied Nevada Gold is a US-based gold and silver producer
focused on mining, development and exploration properties in
Nevada. T
he deal, which was talked at 8.75%-9%, will be swapped into
$400.4 million with an effective interest rate of 8.375%.
For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and
guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:
U.S. corporate bond price quotations...
U.S. credit default swap column........ hyd
U.S. credit default swap news..........
European corporate bond market report..
European corporate bond market report..
Credit default swap guide..............
Fixed income guide......
U.S. swap spreads report...............
U.S. Treasury market report............
U.S. Treasury outlook...
U.S. municipal bond market report......